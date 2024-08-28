(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Move over, pumpkin: California-based coffeehouse introduces vanilla, date and

spiced oat milk-based drinks for fall

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for pumpkin spice season, Philz Coffee

is going its own way with the introduction of two all-new, delectably different limited-time drinks, available now through Nov. 4, while supplies last.

The fall lineup introduces rich vanilla and date flavors with two new drinks:

Philz Coffee Debuts Two Limited-Time Fall Flavors

Continue Reading



Vanilla Date Delight

featuring Philtered Soul Cold Brew, Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce, 1883 all natural Date Syrup and spices. Spiced Vanilla Soul

featuring Philtered Soul Cold Brew, Ghirardelli Vanilla Sauce and Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend

infused with house spices.

The new fall beverages follow the success of Philz Coffee's most recent limited-time offering, Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew, which was so popular with guests that it was permanently added to the menu this month.

"People don't come to Philz for the ordinary. They come to Philz for one-of-a-kind, custom blends and creations. We wanted to incorporate a classic flavor with something bold like dates to create a unique drink experience for our guests," said Philz Coffee Director of Menu Innovation and Product Development Eleni Kardaras Chalmers. "The nutty flavor of Philtered Soul combined with vanilla, date and spices in our fall drinks is a great example of Philz Coffee's dedication to crafting deliciously balanced yet different takes on familiar flavors."

Every drink at Philz Coffee is made using real ingredients and sustainably sourced green coffee beans roasted to perfection at Philz' own roastery, customized with the guest's choice of different milk options and sweetness levels. Guests can also enjoy a variety of other Featured Creation specialty drinks, including fan-favorite Mint Mojito, Honey Haze and Iced Coffee Rose.

Philz Coffee's fall lineup is available at its 70-plus locations in California and Chicago. To find a location, visit philzcoffee/locations .

About Philz Coffee

Founded in 2003 in San Francisco, Philz Coffee specializes in customized blends made from sustainably sourced green coffee beans from around the world and skillfully roasted at its Oakland roasting facility. Today, Philz Coffee is the third-largest whole-bean coffee brand in California and has over 70 stores across California and Chicago. Philz Coffee has remained committed to its mission to Better Days for everyone, every day, through community and high-quality coffee handcrafted one cup at a time. Philz Coffee can be purchased at Philz locations, in select grocery stores and online and is also available in Philz K-Cup® pods.

To learn more about Philz Coffee and find the nearest location, visit philzcoffee .

Media Contact:

Madison Guay

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Philz Coffee