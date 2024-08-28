Top 10 Reasons To Join Industry Leaders At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital , the premier cannabis and branding event in North America, is returning to Chicago on October 8-9, 2024. Here are the top 10 reasons why you don't want to miss this event at the Marriott Magnificent Mile:

Cannabis Conference in April (PRNewsfoto/Benzinga)

Continue Reading

Meet and learn from industry leaders like(Verano),(Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management),(Cresco Labs), and(Belushi's Farm) as they share their insights on the evolving cannabis landscape.Understand the implications of cannabis rescheduling and potential legalization with insights from legal experts like(Clark Hill Law) and(Feuerstein Kulick LLP).Rub shoulders with over 2,000 attendees, including more than 200 investors, and make connections that could propel your business to the next level.Discover emerging trends in cannabis cultivation, marketing, and sales from experts like(Leafwell),(Tact Firm LLC), and(Whitney Economics).Whether you're looking for investment, partnerships, or simply advice, this is the place to meet key players, including(Safe Harbor Financial) and(NewLake Capital Partners).Benzinga, in partnership with, is committed to broadening financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses, offering unparalleled exposure and waived sponsorship fees.Learn from financial gurus like(Greenspoon Marder LLP),(Viridian Capital Advisors), and(Artemis Growth Partners) about the future of cannabis financing.Stay informed on the latest legal developments affecting the cannabis industry with sessions from leading legal experts like(Vicente LLP) and(Benesch Law).Hear from tech innovators like(Flowhub) and(CLS Holdings USA Inc.) about how technology is transforming the cannabis industry.Join discussions with influential voices such as(14th District of Ohio),(Women Grow), and(GrowGeneration) to help shape the future of cannabis policy and business.

Register Now

Don't miss your chance to be part of the cannabis industry's most anticipated event. Secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago by visiting

bzcannabis .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit

bzcannabis .

SOURCE Benzinga