Food Lion Feeds Helps Nourish College Students’ Bodies And Minds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sack to Give Back Program kicks off Hunger Action Month efforts; more than 3 million meals donated since 2019 SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teaming up to tackle hunger on college campuses, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with 35 colleges and universities to help nourish college students and address food insecurity through its annual Sack to Give Back program. As part of its ongoing efforts to provide hunger relief, Food Lion Feeds will donate 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The effort benefits campus food pantries or affiliated Feeding America® partner food banks, where each school is located throughout Food Lion's 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

The Sack to Give Back program also kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month , a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing relationship with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. The partnership highlights the impact food can have on a person's life and inspires action to end hunger in their communities. Since 2019, the Sack to Give Back program has resulted in more than 3 million meals* donated to local campus food pantries and food banks across Food Lion's 10-state footprint. According to a report published in November 2023 by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation, college students experience food insecurity at higher rates than the general population. Estimates put students between 33-51% food insecure compared to nearly 10% among U.S. adults. “At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“That's why we're passionate about helping end hunger in our communities. Through this annual effort, we help nourish college students who experience hunger, increasing access to nutritious food and setting students up for success.” The participating schools include:

School Location Appalachian State University Boone, NC Bluefield State University Bluefield, WV Bowie State University Bowie, MD Catawba College Salisbury, NC Clemson University Clemson, SC Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC East Carolina University Greenville, NC Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC Elon University Elon, NC Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA Hampton University Hampton, VA James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Lincoln University Oxford, PA Livingstone College Salisbury, NC North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Shaw University Raleigh, NC South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN Towson University Towson, MD University of Delaware Newark, DE University of Maryland Adelphi, MD University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA Virginia State University Petersburg, VA Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Virginia Union University Richmond, VA Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit to learn more.



CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at