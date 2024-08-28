Digvijaya Singh Urges Centre To Increase Price Of Soybean Crop

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Aug 28 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Narendra Modi to procure soybean directly from the farmers and also appealed that the purchase soybean crops at Rs 6,000 per quintal.

He claimed the production cost of soybean crops has increased at least three times since 2011, however, there has been a minimal increase in its price, which is affecting farmers.

“Farmers used to get Rs 4,300 per quintal for soybean crops in 2011, and there has been no more difference in its price at present,” he added.

He added that around 50 per cent of soybean crops are produced in Madhya Pradesh and the farmers of the state are demanding a minimum price of at least Rs 6,000 per quintal.

“The prices of soybean crops are decided on its overall production and it is estimated that there would be hardly any surge on its price in the market. Soybean prices in the market are likely to remain between Rs 4,000 and 4,300 per quintal. I would appeal to the Centre and state governments to procure soybean at a minimum price of Rs 6,000 per quintal,” Singh said.

The rising cost of cultivation of soybean crops has triggered resentment among farmers. Reportedly, in many places, farmers have destroyed their crops by using tractors or even manually as a mark of protest in the state.

The farmers have said that the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of soybeans is hovering around Rs 4,000 per quintal while it was around Rs 6,000 per quintal last year.

“This price does not even cover the cost of growing the crop,” they said.