Loupe Goes All Out For The Return Of Topps Chrome Basketball

Miami, FL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hit big, win big. Loupe, the all-in-one sports card live streaming platform, is offering up massive rewards for collectors who hit rare cards of one of the NBA's biggest stars.

After a 15-year hiatus, Topps makes its momentous return on Wednesday, August 28. The undisputed highlight of '23-24 Topps Chrome Basketball is the inclusion of phenom Victor Wembanyama's rookie autographs. Wembanyama won the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award, and recently led France to a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Topps has the exclusive rights to Wembanyama's autographs, so this is a rare opportunity to snag one of his rookie signatures.

Loupe is currently running a promotion where any collector who's lucky enough to pull a '23-24 Topps Chrome Basketball Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Superfractor Autograph on Loupe will win a prize totaling $10,000 in Loupe credit. Additionally, anyone who pulls a numbered Wembanyama autographed card out of '23-24 Topps Chrome Basketball on Loupe will win $100 in Loupe credit. Both of these offers are live between August 28, 2024 and September 3, 2024.

There's a lot of buzz around Wembanyama's 1/1 Superfractor Autograph. Notably, Blez Sports Cards has already offered up $1,000,000 to purchase the card from the collector who hits it.

Jared Bleznick, owner of Blez Sports Cards, calls '23-24 Topps Chrome Basketball“one of the most iconic returns to sports cards” and“one of the biggest brand names [in the hobby].”

The action kicks off this Wednesday when Topps Chrome Basketball releases. There are some legendary cards included in this product. And when you hit big on Loupe, you win even more.

