Grön Launches Two New MEGA 10-Packs In Missouri

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of two new flavors of their MEGA 1000mg THC 10-Packs with distinct cannabinoid ratios across the state of Missouri (MO). This will be the first high-dose product with effect-based ratios offered on the market in MO.

The MEGA 10-Packs, the heavyweight champion of edibles weighs in at nearly a half pound per pack. Bursting with fruit flavors and infused with cannabis extract, the MEGA 10-Packs contain 10 larger-than-life MEGAs totaling 1,000 milligrams of THC per package. In comparison to the MEGA 10-Packs, the original MEGA is a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC - the perfect grab-and-go edible for anyone looking for a high dose of THC in a small package.

“We're excited to expand our flavor profiles within our MEGA 10-packs product line, providing customers with more options and range. Earlier this year we launched the MEGA 10-Packs in Missouri with three of our popular flavors and have since received glowing reviews,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön.“Our diverse effect-based cannabinoid ratios are part of what makes Grön the well-loved brand that it is, and we can't wait to see what Missouri consumers think of these options.”

The MEGA 10-Packs are gluten-free, and soy-free, and contain a full-spectrum of cannabinoids. The expanded flavors introduce two functional cannabinoids to the product line.



Blackberry (sleepy indica 1:1 CBN/THC) Blue Razzleberry (daytime sativa 1:1 CBG/THC).

CBN is a cannabinoid that is a promising natural alternative to sleep aids, devoid of side effects commonly associated with over-the-counter options available on the market. Tailored for nighttime use, Grön's Blackberry MEGAs produce a calming and relaxing effect, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a good night's sleep. CBG, the cannabinoid used in Grön's Blue Razzleberry MEGAs, is known for its uplifting effects and has been thought to help with inflammation and pain.



The 10-Pack MEGAs are available at most adult-use Missouri cannabis retailers, including Good Day Farm and Codes locations in MO. From MEGAs to Pips, Grön's thoughtfully formulated edibles are available in a variety of delectable flavors and forms. To learn more about their entire range of edible products visit .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America's largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit .

