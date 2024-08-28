Gitlab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins To Present At The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Officer Brian Robins will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers in Nashville, Tenn, on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024.



The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

A to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 40 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

