SEDA Experts Expands Its Electronic Trading And Execution Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Todd Hohman joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Todd brings a wealth of knowledge of electronic markets to SEDA,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Todd Hohman has over 25 years of experience in financial markets, with a particular focus on algorithmic and systematic trading and execution of exchange traded products including cash equities, options, futures and ETFs. His areas of expertise cover high frequency trading, internalization and dark pools, central risk books, portfolio and operational risk management and related controls, trading automation and payment for order flow.

Mr. Hohman, as the former co-head of Global Systematic Trading at Goldman Sachs, oversaw the expansion of automated trading both geographically and in terms of product scope. His supervisory responsibilities ultimately spanned trading activity in 19 countries, over 40 exchanges and more than 750,000 products. As a partner for 8 years, he additionally served as CEO and managed the full integration of the combined systematic entity, SHD, He was a founding member of the Goldman Sachs Firmwide Automated Trading Controls Committee. Mr. Hohman has served as a Board Director for the Boston Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, and Hull Trading UK, Ltd and as an advisor on numerous industry committees and panels.

Mr. Hohman began his career as a trader on the major Chicago exchanges for Hull Trading Company, relocating as an options trader to Frankfurt after the advent of electronic trading in Europe. He assumed management of the German office before co-heading the London office. He led the early development of automation and data driven algorithm design with a continuous focus on operational risk controls. Todd subsequently returned to New York to eventually lead the combined electronic market-making of cash, ETFs and options.

After his departure from Goldman, he subsequently joined start up firm Vatic Investments, a high frequency futures and equities stat arb trading firm, overseeing the firm's growth and operations, including the launch of their inaugural equity stat arb fund, Vatic Adventus.

Outside of the industry, Mr. Hohman is serving a second term as Trustee on the Peck School Boar.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

