BOXX Technologies Names Tim Lawrence Chief Technical Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Founder's New Role Announced as BOXX Experiences Continued Growth in Professional Workstation Technology, AI Systems, and Cloud Computing

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high performance workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that Tim Lawrence has been named the company's Chief Technical Officer. Lawrence, who founded the company in 1996, was promoted from his previous position as Vice President of Engineering and Operations in which he had served for many years.

“This new title and responsibility recognizes Tim Lawrence's role as the chief technology leader at BOXX for over 28 years,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell.“His drive to produce the world's most powerful workstations purpose-built for creative professionals, his insistence that they be designed, built, and supported in the USA, and his dedication to the innovative integration of only enterprise-class components, have come to define BOXX. In fact, its Tim's knowledge, expertise, and ideals which underscore our commitment to innovation as BOXX continues to push the boundaries of computer hardware technology.”

Lawrence originally founded BOXX in Phoenix, Arizona as Cooperative PCs in 1996, but renamed the company BOXX Technologies and relocated to Austin, Texas in 1998. In its early years, BOXX focused primarily on the film and gaming industries' demand for visual effects and animation hardware. However, as more professions came to rely on 3D and CAD applications, Lawrence helped guide the company in serving the growing need for high performance computing to accelerate demanding 3D software throughout multiple industries.

Today, BOXX is renowned for decades of innovation designing and manufacturing record-setting APEXX workstations purpose-built for media and entertainment (M&E), manufacturing and product design (MPD), and architecture, engineering & construction (AEC). In recent years, the company has expanded its product line to include AI workstations , RAXX and FLEXX rack mounted workstations, and BOXX Cloud , a unique, secure, high performance, virtual private cloud workstation service specifically designed to optimize professional creative applications. BOXX Cloud is powered by FLEXX, a groundbreaking, scalable data center platform consisting of high density BOXX workstations.

“Computer technology is constantly evolving and so is BOXX,” said Lawrence.“Our experience and expertise set us apart from our competitors and make BOXX ideally suited to lead through this period of great innovation and beyond. We not only know hardware, we also understand your software as many of us here rely on the same applications. Our experts know what it takes to remove workflow bottlenecks and optimize your applications, so whether you're a 3D content creator, data scientist, or enterprise organization, you can rely on BOXX as we expand our products, services, and legendary support, while providing the fastest, most reliable workstations in the world.”

To learn more about BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699 or visit .

Attachments



BOXX Technologies' Tim Lawrence BOXX workstation

CONTACT: John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 ...