Severe Drought Affects 22% Of Azerbaijan's Land In 2023: Ministry Says
8/28/2024 9:16:05 AM
Nazrin Abdul
In 2023, 22% of Azerbaijan's land, or 19,094 hectares,
experienced severe drought, according to recent evaluations.
Firudin Taghiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department at the
Ministry of Agriculture, shared these findings during the "Role of
Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29
Round Table Discussions," Azernews reports.
Taghiyev noted that the most affected areas include the
Ganja-Dashkasan, Garabagh, Upper-Shirvan, Gazakh-Tovuz, and
Shirvan-Salyan economic regions.
Additionally, an assessment using optical satellite imagery
revealed that 15% of the country is at high risk of drought.
