UN urges for humanitarian pause in ongoing war in Gaza to vaccinate over 640,000 children

(MENAFN) UN agencies and their partners have issued an urgent appeal for a humanitarian pause in the ongoing war in Gaza to facilitate the vaccination of over 640,000 children against polio. This request highlights the critical need for a temporary halt in hostilities to prevent the spread of the disease among vulnerable populations in the region.



According to a statement from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), while the agencies are ready to administer the polio vaccines, the deteriorating security situation in Gaza makes it necessary to secure a cease-fire on humanitarian grounds. The agencies have warned that any delay in the vaccination campaign could significantly heighten the risk of a polio outbreak among the children in the area.



The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNRWA, and other partners, has already delivered 1.2 million doses of type 2 polio vaccine to Gaza. The goal is to vaccinate over 640,000 children. This critical shipment of vaccines was supported by Qatar Charity, which donated $3 million to aid UNRWA's efforts in the region.



Sam Rose, UNRWA's senior deputy field director, described the dire conditions in Gaza, where displaced families and frequent relocations due to Israeli evacuation orders have created an environment that could facilitate the spread of the polio virus. The lack of access to essential services such as food, water, and healthcare exacerbates the situation, increasing the likelihood of a rapid spread of the virus. Compounding the crisis, the first polio case in Gaza in 25 years was reported on August 16, raising concerns about the potential presence of many undetected cases amidst ongoing issues related to poor sanitation and water access.

