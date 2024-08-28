Integrated Ventures Announces Strategic Entry Into Health & Wellness Industry With Focus On GLP-1 Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla.

, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, (OTCQB: INTV ), a diversified portfolio holdings company, is excited to announce its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding and wellness sector.

The initial phase of this transition will be led by the newly established subsidiary, MedWell USA, LLC, which will serve as a B2B Procurement Agent for a variety of products, with a particular focus on the booming medical and GLP-1 markets.

MedWell USA will be focused on the development of innovative weight loss and wellness management solutions, targeting B2B clients such as medical offices, fitness facilities and wellness clinics. This approach is designed to meet emerging consumer demands and capitalize on the significant growth within the global health and wellness industry.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, comments: "This strategic entry represents a significant evolution for our company. The health and wellness sector offers immense growth potential, and we are eager to bring unique and impactful solutions (B2B and B2C) to market that will meet the critical needs of consumers seeking to improve their health and well-being. According to UB Securities (*) forecast, the combined GLP-1 market for obesity and diabetes will reach $129 billion by 2029, with 40 million users (with 44% based in USA) and a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%."

In addition to launching MedWell USA, the Company is in the process of establishing two more subsidiaries, aimed at broadening its weight loss related operations. Furthermore, the Company is finalizing strategic joint ventures that will enable INTV to quickly and effectively penetrate the lucrative health and wellness market.

Integrated Ventures is committed to driving shareholder value by seizing high-growth opportunities within the health and wellness sector. The Company will provide regular updates as it advances its strategic plans and achieves key milestones.

About Integrated Ventures, Inc:

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates, and invests in unique businesses. The Company's current operations include digital currency mining and hosting.

About MedWell USA, LLC:

MedWell USA, LLC, based in Tampa, FL, is a B2B Procurement Agency specializing in the health and wellness sector, with a focus on medical weight loss and GLP-1 products. The company targets medical offices, wellness clinics, gyms, and online telemedicine companies.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:

(215) 613-9898 [email protected]

