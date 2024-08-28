Hall Benefits Law ERISA Partners Ranked By Best Lawyers In America® 2025 Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National boutique

ERISA and executive compensation law firm Hall Benefits Law (HBL), a 2024 Best Law Firms®

recipient,

celebrated the inclusion of two Partners in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 rankings.

HBL Managing Partner Anne Tyler Hall

was included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, and HBL Partner Grant P.H. Shuman was awarded the 2025 ERISA Litigation "Lawyer of the Year"

recognition in Charleston, WV.

HBL is a 2024 Best Law Firms award recipient serving corporate clients in forty states.

Hall is a past Super Lawyers Rising Star recipient and current Super Lawyers award recipient, and Shuman has been recognized since 2019 by The Best Lawyers in America®. The Firm itself has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 business and celebrated for nearly a decade as the fastest-growing firm of its kind in the United States.

This year's awards featured record-breaking voter participation, highlighting the increasing importance of peer recognition within the legal community. More than 3.2 million evaluations were collected for the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Best Lawyers also highlights one individual in a particular practice area and location as the "Lawyer of the Year" for that specific region. These awards are based on who received the highest votes from their peers in a given year.

About HBL

HBL is an ERISA and executive compensation law firm comprised of experienced, responsive Partners

who are enthusiastic about proactive counsel for HBL's business clients. Team members share a common mission: To provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth; as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans, as well as ERISA litigation. Firm leadership is committed to finding new ways to add value to every client relationship.

HBL has achieved for its plan sponsor clients $80 million in penalty abatement with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, and the Firm continues to help create successful outcomes for its ERISA plan and executive compensation business clients around the country.

Now serving plan sponsors and service provider clients in forty states, HBL maintains offices in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

