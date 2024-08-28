CyberKnight Signs Partnership with Digital.ai to Enhance Application Security in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE — August 28, 2024 – Organizations are fast adopting DevOps practices to enable faster delivery of customer value and agility at scale. However, security has often been viewed as a problem to fix later and not a requirement to factor into the pipeline, making it difficult to ensure that infrastructure and environments meet security and regulatory requirements without sacrificing speed. According to Gartner, “by 2027, DevSecOps practices will be embedded in 85% of product development teams, as opposed to 30% in 2022”.

To support enterprise and government organizations across Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to better automate software releases, improve mobile application testing and security, and gain insights across the software lifecycle, CyberKnight has become a distributor partner of Digital.ai Software, Inc. (Digital.ai), an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping enterprises automate software delivery workflows across complex technology environments.

Digitial.ai’s renowned AI-powered DevSecOps platform automates software releases, improves mobile application testing and security, and provides insights across the software lifecycle. The platform offers unparalleled capabilities in securing mobile, web, and desktop applications, making it a crucial tool for enterprises looking to safeguard their digital assets. Its DevOps and DevSecOps orchestration tools further streamline and automate the development process, allowing security to be embedded at every stage without compromising speed or agility.

“With the increasing demand for secure, high-performance applications in the region, this collaboration is set to address the critical need for end-to-end application security, from development to deployment and beyond. Joining forces with Digital.ai aligns perfectly with our mission to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to the META market. As part of the partnership, CyberKnight will leverage its extensive regional expertise and channel network to bring Digital.ai’s innovative solutions to our clients”, commented Wael Jaber, CSO at CyberKnight.

“Specialized attacks like modified or malicious code changes saw double-digit growth YoY, with surging use of AI/ML contributing to the increase in attacks. The partnership with CyberKnight comes at a pivotal time as the Middle East and Africa continue to experience rapid digital transformation, with an increasing emphasis on secure application development. Through this collaboration, Digital.ai aims to provide organizations with the tools they need to protect their digital assets and accelerate their DevOps and DevSecOps initiatives”, commented Mike Woodard, Vice President, Product Management at Digital.ai.





MENAFN28082024004341011474ID1108610773