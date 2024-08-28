Kane Biotech Announces Distribution Agreement With Qatar Datamation Systems For Revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Second Distribution Agreement in Middle East WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the“Company” or“Kane Biotech”) today announces that it has signed a three year distribution agreement with Qatar Datamation Systems (“QDS”) for its revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel in the Qatar wound care market. “Kane continues its global commercialization of revyveTM with its second distribution agreement in the Middle East,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO.“We're looking forward to partnering with QDS to bring revyveTM to market in Qatar and we are confident that the product will be well-received in the region.” This is Kane's fourth distribution agreement for revyveTM. Kane has previously announced distribution agreements with Razan Medical & Surgical Equipment Trading LLC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ProgenaCare Global LLC in the United States and Salud Pharma S.A. for Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama. Kane also recently announced its intent to commercialize revyveTM in Canada following the obtention of its ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification. About Kane Biotech Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (68 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, AledexTM, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM, and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”. About QDS With 23 years of dutiful service to Qatari hospitals and clinics, QDS Healthcare Division is dedicated to developing and maintaining relationships with leading manufacturers so we can provide the latest healthcare innovations to medical practices throughout Qatar. Besides providing top-notch medical technology, we're also driven to provide high levels of customer satisfaction. What that means for our clients is quality they can trust and people who care. For more information:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc ... ...



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.