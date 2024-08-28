Game On Spirits Kicks Off Football Season By Launching A Lineup Of Game Day-Inspired RTD Shots

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuting with flavors like Buttered Popcorn and Game Day Dog, Game On Shots are now available and will soon hit bars and stores, bringing a festive twist to season celebrations

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game On Spirits is excited to announce the launch of its Game On Shots. Online sales begin today via the company's website while its products will be arriving in bars, restaurants, and liquor stores shortly thereafter.



Here to celebrate another football season, Game On Shots are crafted to capture the thrill and nostalgia of snacks as fun and flavorful adult beverages. Game On will begin with a lineup of four game day-inspired flavors: Buttered Popcorn, Caramel Corn, Cotton Candy, and Game Day Dog. Each shot is designed to be enjoyed on its own or as a flavorful addition to beer, seltzers, or cocktails. With moderate alcohol levels and accessible pricing, these innovative spirit-based shots are set to revolutionize the way fans celebrate game days.









Game On Spirits

In a bold move that speaks to the company's innovative culture, Game On has turned an April Fools prank into a delicious reality. "While others joked this past April about creating a hot dog flavored beverage, we took it as a challenge," said Paul Brown, co-founder of Game On Spirits. "We're thrilled to introduce this surprisingly delicious shot that captures not only the savory spices and smokiness of a hot dog and mustard but also the sweetness of the bun and relish. It's super fun and tasty on its own, but it's also fantastic when added to a beer or whiskey-based cocktail."

"Our goal was to create beverages that not only evoke the fun and spirit of game day but also taste amazing," added Brown. Whether you're tailgating at the stadium, hanging out at your favorite sports bar, or enjoying the games from the comfort of your home, Game On Shots is the perfect way to celebrate your team and enhance your football season.









Game On Spirits is a Florida-based company dedicated to creating innovative sports-themed adult beverages. With a focus on flavor and fun, Game On is committed to bringing the thrill of the game into every drink. It is the perfect addition to any game day. Game On Shots can be purchased at bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and via the Company's website at

