Renewable Energy Storage Market Size Expected To Touch USD 221.4 Billion By 2034, At 15.6% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Renewable Storage Market from 2024-2034 with covered segments By (Wind, Hydropower, Solar, Bio Energy), By (Pumped Hydroelectric Storage, Battery Energy Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Hydrogen Energy Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034)

Covina, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global renewable energy storage market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 59.3 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 221.4 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Renewable Energy Storage Market Report Overview

Renewable Energy Storage is a critical component of the global transition to sustainable energy systems. As the world increasingly relies on renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, the need for efficient and reliable energy storage solutions has become paramount.

These storage systems are designed to capture excess energy generated during peak production periods and release it when demand is high or when renewable sources are not generating power. This capability is essential for maintaining grid stability, ensuring a continuous power supply, and maximizing the use of renewable energy.

Competitive Landscape:

The Renewable Energy Storage Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



General Electric

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba

Trina Solar

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

EVLO Energy Storage Inc

ABB HERO FUTURE ENERGIES

Analyst View:

The target market growth is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the urgent need to enhance grid reliability and resilience.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Decentralization of Energy Systems

The demand for localized energy storage solutions has surged as more homes and businesses use distributed energy resources (DERs), such as small wind turbines and rooftop solar panels. By allowing users to store extra energy produced by their distributed energy resources (DERs) for future consumption, these storage systems improve energy resilience and independence.

Market Trends:

Hybrid Energy Storage Systems

The rise of hybrid energy storage systems, which integrate various storage technologies to maximize efficiency, is a noteworthy development in the renewable energy storage market. Lithium-ion batteries and flow batteries or supercapacitors, for instance, can be combined to balance the advantages and disadvantages of each technology and provide high power and long-duration energy storage.

Segmentation:

Renewable Energy Storage Market is segmented based on Source, Technology, Application, and Region.

Source Insights

This industry includes the following: Wind, Hydropower, Solar, and Bio Energy. The market growth for solar is anticipated to be dominant as solar energy has seen explosive growth globally, driven by declining costs of photovoltaic (PV) panels and an increasing emphasis on clean and sustainable energy sources.

Technology Insights

Battery energy storage is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as battery energy storage systems are highly adaptable and can be used across a wide range of applications, from residential solar storage to large-scale grid stabilization projects.

Application Insights

Industrial is anticipated to boost the growth of the target market as this sector often operates with high energy demands, which makes it crucial to have efficient energy storage systems in place. These systems help manage energy loads, reduce peak demand charges, and ensure that renewable energy generated on-site or through power purchase agreements (PPAs) is utilized efficiently.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, India's largest tendor, SECI, is offering a 1,000MW/2,000MWh standalone BESS tender. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 1,000MW/2,000MWh total output and capacity are up for bid from SECI. Through the tender, the state-owned company offers to sign Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) contracts, which is anticipated to be India's largest tender for standalone BESS resources. Electricity-buying organizations around the country have expressed interest in employing "on-demand" energy storage devices, according to SECI, to help them manage their energy use during peak and off-peak hours.

Regional Insights



North America: The United States and Canada are leading the way with substantial commitments to reduce carbon emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in their energy mix. Asia Pacific: The market in this region is characterized by a growing focus on cost-effective and scalable storage solutions, such as lithium-ion batteries and advanced flow batteries, to support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

Renewable Energy Storage Market Size, Share, By Technology (Wind, Hydropower, Solar, Bio Energy), By Technology (Pumped Hydroelectric Storage, Battery Energy Storage, Flywheel Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Hydrogen Energy Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

