ECD Auto Design’S Newest Beach Runner Rolls Off The Line, Ready For The Coast

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece: The Beach Runner 3. The third vehicle in the Beach Runner series is meticulously crafted to combine the ruggedness of a classic Land Rover with the innovative customization of a coastal and beach focused vehicle.

Built for coastal and beach living and finished in a stunning Cornish Cream gloss paint, the Beach Runner 3 is sure to turn heads just as its first two predecessors. The vehicle features a cohesive body color scheme, including wheel spats, grille, light surrounds, hinges, Optimill air intakes, and a custom roll cage. The power retractable side steps, rear light guards and work light are painted in Zermatt Silver, adding a touch of elegance to its robust exterior.

The interior of the Beach Runner 3 showcases the epitome of luxury with Recaro Expert S seats, meticulously wrapped in Garrett Cadence Spice leather with Garett colored stitching. The interior configuration boasts a 2+2+4 seating layout, featuring inward-facing jump seats in the load area. The cargo area flooring showcasing beautiful French oak wood with a satin finish that elevates the appearance of this already incredibly tasteful interior.

The Beach Runner 3 is equipped with advanced in-car entertainment and electronics to enhance every journey. The vehicle features a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, Pioneer speakers, a JBL Bass Pro Go subwoofer, multiple USB outlets, and a backup camera.

The Beach Runner series is currently ECD's only line that is built for inventory and to be readily available for sale. The Beach Runner 3 is complete, available for sale and is the latest testament to ECD Automotive Design's dedication to blending timeless design with modern performance and luxury. This vehicle is far from a mode of transportation but rather a statement of style, adventure, and uncompromising quality.

Base Specifications:



Model : ECD Beach Runner

Engine : GM LT1

Transmission : 10 Speed Automatic

Axles : Heavy Duty

Brakes : Stock with Silver Calipers

Suspension : Land Rover

Exhaust : Borla Stainless - Sport Dual Plus, with Quiet Exhaust

Fuel Tank : Standard Chassis Coating : Galvanized



Exterior



Exterior Color: Cornish Cream

Wheel Spats Color: Body Color

Grille Color: Body Color

Lights: LED

Light Surrounds Color: Body Color

Custom Checkers: Painted in Body Color

Inside Tub and Flooring: Raptor Lined in Body Color

Hinges: Optimill Body Color

Air Intakes: Optimill Body Color

Roll Cage: Custom Soft Top Multi-Point, Body Color

Bumper : Classic - Galvanized with DRLs Side Steps : Power Retractable

Wheels, Tire and Accessories



Wheels : 16" Wolf Steel in Chawton White

Tires : BF Goodrich All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Hood : Classic Hood with Spare Tire Mount Work Lights : Round LED Work Light Rear

Interior



Seat Layout : 2+2+4

Front Seats : Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

Middle Row Seats : Recaro Expert S, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

Load Area Seats : 4 Inward Facing Jumps, Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather with Horizontal Stitching on Mid-Inserts

Custom Stitch Pattern : Horizontal Bars

Leather : Garrett, Cadence Spice

Stitch Color : Sumac

Center Console : Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather. Wood Veneer on Middle Section. Two Rear Cupholders. USB - 2 in Front & 2 in Rear of Center Console

Dash : ECD Custom - Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather

Door Cards : Wrapped in High-End Garrett Leather

Steering Wheel : Momo Heritage Wood - Grand Prix

Gauges : Vintage

Custom Flooring : Raptor Lined Tub & Floors

Pedals : Optimill Race - Silver Metal

Cargo Area Flooring : Wood - French Oak, Satin Finish Custom Leather Covers : On Roll Cage Crossbars

I.C.E & Electronics:



Radio : Touchscreen Stereo, CarPlay

Speakers : Pioneer

Subwoofer : JBL Bass Pro Go, mounted on mid-row floor

USB : 2 in Front / 2 in Rear of Center Console Additional Features: Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Locking and Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor, Custom Air Compressor.



About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the“Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Mike Whittaker Public Relations & Content Manager ... 407-334-0943 Investor Contact: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America Direct: 561-489-5315 Mobile: 561-374-0177 ...