'I'm Not CRAZY Or Stupid....', Kangana Ranaut Accepts Being Reprimanded By BJP On Farmer Protest Remarks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician and current Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, has acknowledged being reprimanded by her party, the BJP, following a controversial remark she made regarding the farmers' protest. She expressed her intention to be more cautious with her words in the future and to align herself with the party's policies.

The actor, who has won four National Awards for her performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga, stirred controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a "Bangladesh-like situation" if the central government had not intervened decisively. The BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement, clarifying that she is neither authorized nor permitted to speak on party policy issues.

In an interview with India Today, Ranaut admitted to being reprimanded by the party leadership and accepted the consequences, stating that she does not consider herself the final voice of the party. She emphasized that she was not "crazy or stupid" to believe otherwise. Ranaut also acknowledged that she might have genuinely harmed the party's cause, adding that no one could be more upset about it than herself.

ALSO READ:

Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more

Ranaut's comments came at a sensitive time, with Assembly elections approaching in Haryana, a state where farmers from Haryana and Punjab led large-scale protests against the now-repealed farm laws in 2020. These farmers camped at the borders of Delhi for over a year.

In her controversial remarks, Ranaut had claimed that external forces were attempting to destabilize India with the help of insiders and warned that a "Bangladesh-like anarchy" could have occurred in India under the guise of the farmers' protest. She credited the foresight of the party's leadership for preventing such an outcome.

She further alleged that vested interests and "foreign powers" were responsible for prolonging the protests even after the laws were repealed. According to Ranaut, these foreign powers were conspiring to destabilize the country, and some within the film industry were complicit in this agenda.

In response, the Congress party accused Ranaut of labeling the country's farmers as "murderers and rapists" and called for her removal from the BJP. Supriya Shrinate, Congress's Social Media Chairperson, criticized Ranaut's statement, arguing that no politician should use such derogatory terms for the nation's farmers. Shrinate also mentioned that Ranaut had claimed America and China were attempting to create instability in the country through the farmers' protests.