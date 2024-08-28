Football: Celtic Bolster Squad With Loan-Signing Of Barcelona's Alex Valle

(MENAFN- IANS) Glasgow, Aug 28 (IANS) Scottish champions Celtic have signed 20-year-old left-back Alex Valle on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The young defender, who has been with Barcelona for the past decade, arrives in Glasgow with high expectations as he joins the Scottish champions under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers.

Valle, a product of Barcelona's renowned La Masia Academy, has steadily risen through the ranks, making his way to the first-team squad this season. After cutting his teeth with Barcelona 'B' in 2022, Valle gained valuable experience during loan spells at Andorra and Levante, where he impressed with his performances in Spain's lower divisions.

His talent did not go unnoticed, and he was included in Barcelona's first-team squad for the start of this La Liga season, featuring on the bench for their opening two fixtures.

Valle's pedigree extends to the international stage as well, having represented Spain at various youth levels, including the U18, U19, and U20 teams. His debut for the Under-20 side came while he was still eligible for the U19s.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his delight at securing Valle's services, emphasizing the qualities that the young left-back will bring to the squad. "We're delighted to have landed Alex on this season-long loan as we continue to strengthen the squad for the season ahead," Rodgers said. "His footballing style will complement our attacking play as well as give us more options in our backline."

Rodgers also highlighted Valle's footballing education at La Masia, which has moulded him into a player with the attributes needed to succeed at the highest level. "Alex has been brought up in a real high-quality footballing environment, learning all the good habits and skills associated with any top team. He is a player with some tremendous attributes."

Speaking to Celtic TV following his move, Valle expressed his excitement about joining a club of Celtic's stature and his eagerness to contribute to the team.

"I'm very excited, it's a great opportunity to come to this historic club," Valle said. "They have given me a lot of confidence to come here, so I will try to do my best to return the confidence."

Valle also shared his anticipation of playing in front of Celtic's passionate supporters at Celtic Park. "I've heard a lot about the fans and what we can experience in this stadium, so I'm just excited to see it in real life."