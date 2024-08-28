Mindspace Business Parks REIT hosts Pioneering 'Equal Opportunity Job Fair'

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 28, 2024 - Mindspace Business Parks REIT hosted a one of its kind 'Equal Opportunity Job Fair' at Mindspace Madhapur, with the endeavour to provide employment to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), individuals who are speech or hearing impaired, young women from marginalised backgrounds, and members of the transgender community. The event, held in collaboration with TRRAIN (Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India) and inHarmony, was organised to bolster diversity and inclusivity at the workplace for both Mindspace Business Parks REIT and that of its tenants.



Held within the Business Park campus, the job fair was thoughtfully designed with the recruitment needs of our tenants at its core. The overwhelming response that we received prompted us to broaden the event's reach by including Corporates and MNCs from all over the city. The event brought together over 40 companies from a variety of industries, including IT, Retail, Real Estate, hospitality and more. More than 400 job seekers participated, seizing the opportunity to connect with potential employers.



The event was graced by special guests, including Mr. Shrawan Kumar Gone, COO – AP and Telangana, K Raheja Corp, Mr. A Rajendar, Assistant Director, DEPwDs, SC&TGP, and Mr. Vijay Kumar from MCC Rangareddy, Telangana, under the NCS Project, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Their presence put the spotlight on the importance of equal workplace opportunities, diversity, and inclusivity, and lent strong support to the cause.



With plans to expand this initiative to Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, Mindspace Business Parks REIT remains steadfast in its commitment to creating opportunities for all, enhancing tenant relations, and building a more inclusive work culture.





