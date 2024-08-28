Israel to start ordering Palestinians to evacuate certain areas in northern West Bank

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel's Foreign announced that the Israeli will begin ordering Palestinians to evacuate certain areas in the northern occupied West Bank, as part of a major military incursion currently underway. This development follows a series of raids conducted by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank, including operations in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas. These raids have resulted in the deaths of at least 11 Palestinians thus far.



In a statement posted on X, Israel Katz indicated that the military operations in Jenin and Tulkarem are aimed at dismantling what he referred to as "terrorist infrastructure" targeting Israel in the West Bank. Katz explained that these operations will involve the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents from specific areas in the northern West Bank, drawing parallels to similar measures previously implemented by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.



The recent escalation follows a pattern of increased military activity in the West Bank that has been ongoing since the onset of the war on Gaza last October. During this conflict, the Israeli army's actions have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, with a significant number of homes and areas placed under evacuation orders. The situation in the West Bank has also seen a substantial toll, with over 40,400 Palestinians reported killed as a result of Israeli military operations since the conflict began.



The health crisis in the West Bank has been exacerbated by violent attacks from illegal Israeli settlers, further compounding the humanitarian situation. According to the Health Ministry, the recent deaths have brought the toll since October 7 to at least 662 Palestinians, with nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire. Additionally, a landmark opinion from the International Court of Justice on July 19 declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories as unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

