Dubai to host world-famous “L’Etape race” presented by Tour de France

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: In yet another first, Dubai will play host to the “L’Etape Dubai” cycling race, presented by the Tour de France, on February 2, 2025.

Organised by Belton and Be Cool Events in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council with sponsorship from title sponsor Škoda Cars, the “L’etape Race” is among the most famous races dedicated to amateurs.

An event of this stature puts participants in an atmosphere of legacy and history of the Tour de France, the oldest cycling race in the world.

The inaugural edition was announced during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, in which details of the event were revealed.

This race is bound to be an important addition to the host of cycling events in the UAE.

The announcement was held in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Maher Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre,

The Secretary General of the Council received a specimen of the official jersey of the Tour de France, as well as the jersey of the Hungarian team, which was presented by representatives of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce who attended the conference and confirmed the participation of more than 50 cyclists in next year’s race.

During the course of the press conference, the official jersey of the ‘L’etape Dubai’ race, featuring the most important landmarks of Dubai, was unveiled.

“L’Etape Dubai” will consist of four race components held over two days. The first day on February 1 will see a Kids Race at 9 am over a distance of 300 metres and 3 kms depending on their abilities. This will be followed by a Family Ride that will be held over 20 kms with a 9.30 am start.

On February 2 will be the actual race consisting of the actual “L’Etape Dubai” over a distance of 110 kms and “The Ride” over 60 kms. Both races will be flagged off at 6 am.

The official press conference was addressed by Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, Antoine Quiers from Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), the organizer of the Tour de France, Fayrouz Al Qadi, General Manager of Peloton, Josef Pokalovic, General Manager of Be Cool SRA, the organizer of the L’Etape race.

Dubai is now among the latest venues that has joined the list of global cities hosting this event, which was launched in France in 1993. The L’Etape race was held for the first time outside France in 2015, gradually moving to a number of new cities on different continents to reach the Middle East region through the Dubai race.

This unique race is bound to bring together thousands of cycling enthusiasts from across the UAE and around the world and Ali Omar was excited about this aspect of the new event.

“We are pleased to organize this major global race in Dubai, which is one of the most important cities that supports sports in general and cycling in particular. An event of this stature is nothing new for Dubai going by a host of other international sporting events that we have hosted here throughout the year in cooperation with various international federations and organizers,” he said.

“Cycling enjoys great interest and support from our wise leadership in Dubai, and this is due to the many benefits of cycling in terms of health, vitality and an active community. We further benefit from organizing such important events keeping sports tourism and the sports industry in mind,” he added.

It may be recalled that the Government of Dubai recently announced the addition of new cycling tracks in the Hatta area, extending over a distance of more than 53 kms, in addition to the several other existing riding facilities all over the emirate, including the Al Marmoom Reserve, beaches, parks and various destinations of Dubai.

“The racetracks will be carefully selected to allow thousands of participants to enjoy the experience of cycling in the most beautiful areas and destinations across

Dubai. These will include various unique cultural, tourist and residential landmarks, so that mere participation in the race will be an experience engraved in the participants’ memories and in their records of achievements,” Ali Omar added.

Also put on display was the Tour de France trophy along with the official jerseys signed by the winners of the various stages during the last edition of the Tour de France.

The race will pass around the most prominent tourist and famous cultural landmarks of Dubai.

Details of the course of the race and other related aspects will be announced at a press conference to be held later this year.

A race village will be set up at the main venue of the start and finish line with the programme consisting of fun activities and entertainment for the entire family.

Plans are also afoot to conduct several preliminary training and qualifying races starting in September.

Registration for participation in the various race will continue in three different stages. Riders have till September 30 to confirm for The Ride (60 kms) and till December 31 for The Race (110 kms).

Christian Prudhomme, General Director of Tour de France, said: “The “L’Etape Dubai” is the only sporting event where cyclists will feel like real champions. The race gives cyclists of all skill levels the opportunity to experience a unique vibe that is full of passion and excitement. The cyclists will also experience the atmosphere of the famed Tour de France, which is the largest and oldest cycling race classics in the world that is watched and followed by millions. We owe the origin of this series of L’Etape Races to the Tour de France.

“We are delighted to partner with Dubai Sports Council and Be Cool and Belton to organise events, a collaboration that will mark a new chapter in the history of sports in the Middle East. It is a great honour for us to present the L’Etape Dubai sponsored by Škoda. The L’Etape Dubai series dates back to 1993, when we first organised this project in France on the route of one of the stages of the Tour de France. The interest of cycling enthusiasts was huge and this has grown each year,” Prudhomme recalled.

“In 2015, we started launching these events outside France, for all levels of cycling enthusiasts, enabling them to experience the legacy of a cycling race like the Tour de France in more than 25 countries around the world. In 2025, this legacy will stamp its class for the first time in Dubai,” said Antoine Quiers of Amaury Sport Organisation.

The growing interest in cycling and the great location of Dubai with its famous landmarks prompted us to bring the unique atmosphere of the Tour de France to Dubai,” said Antoine Quiers.

“We are very pleased to confirm our partnership with “L’Etape Dubai” offering the Middle East’s cycling community the opportunity to experience the excitement of the Tour de France in the city of Dubai,” said Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of title sponsors, Škoda.

“Škoda has always been a bold companion for all cyclists, road and mountain, professionals and amateurs, children and adults. ŠKODA’s passion for cycling is also evident in our products, offering our customers intelligent design, robust materials and cyclist-friendly accessories. Together with L’Etape Dubai, we are spreading the love of cycling even further to the rest of the Middle East,” he stressed.

“We are really excited about the prospect of hosting L’Etape in Dubai. It is a great honour and a unique challenge for our team! We are really motivated. Cycling is thriving in the Middle East, and the combination of stunning scenery, fantastic landmarks and a wide range of cycling activities for the whole family will make L’Etape Dubai a truly special event,” said Jozef Pokalovic, Director of the event’s organisers, Be Cool.

“We want to create a first-class cycling event with a great level of organization mixed with the local customs and traditions that our beautiful country has to offer,” said Fayrouz Al Qadi.

“We are expecting more than 2,000 participants from all over the world, not only from the Middle East, but also from Europe and Asia,” he added.

This race is one of many local and international competitive and community cycling races hosted by Dubai throughout the year, which are witnessing significant growth and increasing in popularity every day thanks to the strong infrastructure that Dubai enjoys, with diverse tracks designed according to the latest international standards for racing and training, which are distributed in all areas, including desert, road, mountain, and others, and extend for hundreds of kilometers and connect all areas and neighborhoods, which gives the opportunity for all segments of society to practice this wonderful sport continuously, which encourages investors to open more shops dedicated to selling bicycles and their equipment and maintenance workshops in Dubai.

