Kawar Energy and Huawei collaborate to supercharge Jordan’s EV industry

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Amman, Jordan – August 28, 2024 – In a bid to support Jordan’s burgeoning Electric Vehicle (EV) industry, Huawei and Kawar Energy recently announced a strategic collaboration to install Huawei's advanced superchargers at Manaseer gas stations across the Kingdom over a two-year period. This partnership is set to significantly increase the number of EV charging stations, making them more accessible to EV car owners.



Jordan has one of the largest EV markets in the region, with projections indicating substantial growth in the Kingdom’s EV market in the coming years. This collaboration is set to address this growing demand by introducing cutting-edge EV charging solutions to the Jordanian market. In addition, the MoU outlines future plans for both companies to explore additional business opportunities beyond gas stations. It targets many sectors, including public and private, with the goal of introducing this advanced technology throughout the Kingdom of Jordan.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Zhang Shizhe, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, and Eng. Firas Alkhatib, CEO of Kawar Energy, in the presence of senior teams from both companies.



Eng. Firas Alkhatib, CEO of Kawar Energy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Huawei. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the energy sector in Jordan, as it aligns with our vision of fostering innovation and sustainability. We are confident that this partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s EV infrastructure. Huawei’s commitment to cutting-edge ICT technology, combined with their innovative solutions in smart renewable energy and digitalization, ensures we are equipped to meet the evolving energy needs of Jordan efficiently and sustainably."



Mr. Zhang Shizhe, General Manager of Huawei Jordan, commented: "Kawar Energy is one of the leading technology integrators in the Jordanian market. This MoU not only strengthens our partnership but also paves the way for the expansion of Huawei’s technology across various sectors in the kingdom. At Huawei, we are committed to driving innovation in the energy sector through our advanced digital power solutions, which include our industry-leading Superchargers and smart management technologies. With this partnership, we believe we will set a new standard for EV infrastructure in the region and help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the Kingdom."



Jordan’s EV users will benefit from Huawei’s industry-leading supercharging technologies, powered by the Huawei Digital Power unit. For instance, Huawei’s Liquid Cooled technology includes a smart Power Sharing Matrix capable of charging one KM range in just one second. This state-of-the-art technology will be implemented at Al Manaseer gas stations, one of Jordan's largest gas station chains, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure.



Huawei Digital Power, with approximately 10,000 employees globally and 12 R&D centers, continues to pioneer digital power technologies to enable a greener and more sustainable future. By the end of 2023, its solutions had helped customers generate 997.9 billion kWh of green power, save 46.1 billion kWh of electricity, and reduce CO2 emissions by 495 million tons.





