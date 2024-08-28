Capital Bank Wins “Best Cash Management Bank in Jordan 2024” Award from The Digital Banker

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank was recently honored with the “Best Cash Management Bank in Jordan” award at the 2024 Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards hosted by The Digital Banker.

This award recognizes the excellence of Capital Bank’s cash management services and products offered to its corporate clients. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, ensuring the efficient and innovative management of liquidity and working capital in a secure and user-friendly manner.

Yasser Kleib, Group Chief Institutional Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said: “We are proud to receive this award, which reflects our leading position in the market and our ongoing commitment to providing innovative cash management solutions. Our goal is to deliver services and products that exceed our corporate clients’ expectations, support their business growth, and contribute to their success.”

Zaid El Kurdi, Group Transaction Banking Director at Capital Bank, also expressed his gratitude, noting that this award underscores the bank’s dedication to excellence and innovation in transaction banking and cash management, offering exceptional products and services that consistently surpass client expectations.

El Kurdi added, “Capital Bank Group offers a comprehensive range of cash management solutions and products that strengthen our relationships with clients, enhance their financial stability, and improve operational efficiency. These innovative solutions showcase our commitment to leveraging technology to provide advanced and effective products.”

The Digital Banker Magazine praised Capital Bank for its leadership in delivering innovative cash management solutions and its commitment to developing advanced banking products and services. The magazine highlighted that the bank’s offerings are carefully tailored to meet the specific needs of its corporate clients, particularly in areas such as liquidity management, cash flow optimization, and facilitating international transactions.

Capital Bank’s approach is rooted in a client-centered philosophy, striving to deeply understand the needs and challenges of its corporate clients. By actively listening and continually innovating, the bank ensures that its solutions address current needs while anticipating future demands. This philosophy is the foundation of the strong, long-term relationships the bank has built with its clients, based on trust and mutual success.

It is worth mentioning that The Digital Banker awards recognize outstanding financial institutions worldwide that excel in their areas of expertise. These awards are globally renowned, with winners selected by a panel of prominent consultants and international experts who review submissions against a strict set of criteria.





