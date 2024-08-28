NABITA To Host 16Th Annual Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment Professionals to Gather in Florida for Distinguished Keynotes, Comprehensive Certification Training, and Dynamic Networking Opportunities

The National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is excited to host its 16th Annual Conference, the foremost nationwide behavioral intervention and threat assessment event. This pivotal gathering for professionals dedicated to ensuring safe and equitable education will take place in West Palm Beach, FL, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center from November 17-22, 2024.

What distinguishes NABITA's Annual Conference is the unparalleled, curated learning experience, featuring both Pre- and Post-Conference certification courses. Behavioral Intervention Teams (BITs), CARE teams, administrators, and related roles can earn certifications, align with best practices, and develop new skills to improve their higher education or K-12 institutions or districts.

Whether managing complex cases or enacting district or campus-wide policies, the Annual Conference is the ideal venue for connecting with allies, mentors, and friends. Attendees enjoy valuable face-to-face interactions with faculty, networking opportunities, receptions, and hot-topic roundtables to foster discussion and collaboration.

Key Information



Pre-Conference Certification Courses: November 17-18, 2024

16th Annual Conference: November 18-20, 2024

Post-Conference Certification Courses: November 21-22, 2024

Palm Beach County Convention Center , West Palm Beach, FL Register here:

Conference Highlights



Opening Keynote: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings; Mark Follman, nationally acclaimed investigative journalist and author.

Closing Keynote: Reflections on Grieving, Coping, Thriving, and Advocating in Florida's Political Landscape; Scott Strader, Ph.D., Director, Counseling Center, University of South Florida.

Featured Sessions: Foremost BIT/CARE experts within NABITA and institutions nationwide deliver thought-provoking presentations.

Concurrent Sessions: These will feature a variety of expert presenters who will create engaging platforms for interactive dialogue and the exchange of knowledge.

Roundtable Sessions: These sessions allow attendees to have topical, informal conversations with experts and peers about current trends and practices.

Welcome Reception: The official kickoff to the 16th Annual Conference welcomes attendees and celebrates the behavioral intervention and threat assessment community. Traveling companions and partners are invited to attend, and food and beverages will be provided. This is an excellent opportunity to network and connect with other attendees. Event App: A dedicated event app designed to enhance the conference experience by connecting attendees, providing real-time updates, and facilitating networking.

Preferred Pricing and Registration



Preferred pricing for NABITA members on conference and course registration.

Early Bird Rates are available to members and non-members through September 6, 2024.

20% off Conference Registration when bundled with Pre- or Post-Conference certification course.

Multi-person Registrations of two to four courses are eligible for a 15% discount, and five or more registrations qualify for a 25% discount. Member Training Inclusions for NABITA Super Members and NABITA K-12 Professional Development Package holders. These membership levels include complimentary codes to register for trainings and certification courses.

Pre- & Post-Conference Certification Courses Pricing



Pricing varies based on course length and audience. For more information on details and pricing, visit our website . Certification Course Types:

Length: One-day or Two-day

Audience: K-12, Higher Education, or Both

About NABITA

Founded in the wake of the tragedies of the Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois University shootings, the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is committed to providing education, development, and support to professionals who endeavor every day to create safer environments through caring prevention and intervention. With more than 8,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams (BITs). It brings together professionals across multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, college campuses, workplaces, and organizations for mutual support and shared learning. For more information, visit .

