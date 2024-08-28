Ruderman Family Foundation Announces New Partnership With New Meta Entertainment's Dignitas To Support Mental Health In Gaming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Partnership to Include Digital and In-Person Activations Throughout the Year

Dignitas, the premier esports organization under New Meta Entertainment, Inc., is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation, an internationally recognized organization dedicated to ending the stigma associated with mental health. This renewed collaboration will expand their efforts to promote mental awareness and foster inclusivity within the gaming community through a series of innovative digital and in-person initiatives.

As part of this partnership, Dignitas and the Ruderman Family Foundation are proud to introduce content creators Keeoh, Your Narrator, AlarmingAmber, and AussieAntics as brand ambassadors on behalf of the Foundation. With substantial followings and diverse gaming experiences, these influencers will share their unique mental health journeys with the broader gaming audience, supported by the Foundation's resources. They will host mental health-focused livestreams alongside mental health professionals and participate in live Ruderman Family Foundation activations, including the return of Dignitas and the Foundation's presence at TwitchCon. This year's convention takes place in San Diego from September 20-22.

Additionally, Dignitas and the Ruderman Family Foundation will activate at several in-person events, including PAX East and TwitchCon. At these events and more, fans can look forward to engaging panels, booths, and venue integrations. These events will offer attendees opportunities to unwind and explore mental health resources, including Ruderman's upcoming white paper on youth mental health and loneliness in gaming.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Ruderman Family Foundation to further our commitment to mental health in the esports and gaming communities," said Pete Szilagyi, COO of Dignitas. "By combining the Ruderman Family Foundation's extensive resources with our deep engagement with the gaming audience, we aim to make a meaningful and lasting impact on gamers of all ages."







The Ruderman Family Foundation - a global leader in working to end the stigma associated with mental health across myriad sectors, and in expanding access to mental health resources for youths and young adults - brought its expertise in mental health to the world of gaming beginning in 2023. An initial white paper commissioned by the Foundation on this subject, titled "Harnessing the Power of Gaming to Combat the Youth Mental Health Crisis," revealed that the popularity of gaming (which is enjoyed by 71% of U.S. youth) makes it a creative avenue for reaching youths who are struggling with mental health challenges. An alarming 42% of U.S. high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to the CDC. The Foundation's upcoming white paper will expand upon last year's findings.

"Although gaming has long been viewed as a source of mental health challenges, it also has the capacity to be a crucial contributor

in the realm of improving mental health outcomes among younger demographics. Our foundation's first year in the gaming sector has already made this reality abundantly clear," said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. "Moving forward, we will continue to work with influential partners such as New Meta Entertainment to tap into gaming's vast potential as an impactful vehicle for positive change as we work to curb the acute mental health crisis for today's youths and young adults."

ABOUT THE RUDERMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. The Foundation does this by identifying gaps in mental health resources and programs within the high school and higher education communities as well as by organizing other local and national programming and initiatives that raise greater awareness around the stigma.

The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community and imposes these values within its leadership and funding. For more information, please visit



ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

