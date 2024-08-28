Family Health Choice And Medikarma Forge Strategic Partnership To Empower Healthy Members' Lifestyles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Family Choice (familyhealthchoice ) and MediKarma (medikarma ) have joined forces in a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing preventive healthcare for its members. The collaboration, announced today, leverages the strengths of both entities to incentivize users to take an active role in their health and wellness journey.

MediKarma offers an individualized Health Score harnessed by the power of individual medical records to generate a comprehensive health score tailored to each user.

Family Health Choice is both a Health Plan and a Discount Plan. The organization has been developed to be able to customize a customer's specific health plan or discount plan that will be able to serve any or most of their medical needs.

Family Health Choice, renowned for its commitment to providing customizable health plans tailored to individual needs, and MediKarma, a cutting-edge health AI technology services company, are set to combine their expertise to introduce an innovative solution that empower individuals to prioritize and enhance their overall well-being and lifestyle.

Family Health Choice and MediKarma will integrate their resources to leverage a user-centric platform that encourages proactive health actions through the groundbreaking use of Jill AI – the digital health assistant observing and assisting key components of a member's health. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with personalized data analytics, the partnership aims to create tailored helpful experiences for members, guiding them towards healthier lifestyle choices and preventive health measures. There is not one recipe that fits everyone; when it comes to health, each patient is unique, and deserves a personalized plan to help maximize their potential. Jill AI guides each member with individualized custom plans and interactions.

Key features of the strategic partnership include:

designed to address specific health goals and promote long-term well-being.enables members to seamlessly monitor key health metrics providing an individualized feedback loop.encourages active member participation, while earning incentives and fostering a culture of wellness.provides members with contextual articles, videos, and expert insights, enhancing their understanding of preventive healthcare.

Carlos Perez, CEO of Family Health Choice, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with MediKarma aligns seamlessly with our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Together, we aim to empower individuals to not only manage their health but to thrive in what will be visible progress through their wellness journey."

"MediKarma is gaining significant traction with the payor and provider communities focused on value-based care. They are increasingly recognizing the full potential of our algorithmic ability to predict future claims data while improving patients' health through their use of our education and engagement platform," says Kris Narayan, Founder and CEO of MediKarma.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards a future where healthcare is not merely reactive but proactive, emphasizing prevention and personalized care. Family Health Choice and MediKarma are confident that their combined efforts will inspire individuals to take charge of their health, leading to healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About Family Health Choice:

Family Health Choice is a health plan and medical plan provider offering customizable health plans to fit individual needs. With over 35 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance industries, Family Health Choice provides a network of primary care physicians, specialty physicians, and other medical providers to deliver top-tier medical care while minimizing out-of-pocket expenses.

About MediKarma:

MediKarma is a health technology company dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform healthcare. Through advanced analytics and personalized solutions, MediKarma aims to empower individuals to proactively manage their health and well-being.

