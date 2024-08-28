Refinancing Of Swedish Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
8/28/2024 8:46:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|
| Stibor-loan
| ISIN
| DK000954713-5
| Reference rate
| Stibor 3M
| Cover pool
| H (SDO)
| Series
| 32H
| Callable
| No
| Green
| Yes
| Auction results
|
| Total allotment
| SEK 6,000m
| Total bids
| SEK 20,720m
| Interest rate spread
| +0.52%
| Spot price
| 100.586
| Other information
|
| Maturity
| 01-10-2028
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
Refinancing of floating rate SEK loans
