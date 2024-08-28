COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING DONATES 5 MILLION MEALS TO U.S. HUNGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, has achieved the 5 million meals milestone in food donations to U.S. Hunger.

Milestone reached when meal requests increase during back to school season

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, has achieved the 5 million meals milestone in food donations to U.S. Hunger . College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company and long-time supporter of the nonprofit committed to providing healthy meals to those in need. For every moving or junk hauling job completed, College HUNKS donates two nutritious meals for a child experiencing food insecurity.The milestone comes as American children head back to school, where, according to the USDA's most recent findings , 42% of all people who participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are children. Hunger can affect a child's health, development, and well-being, including poor academic performance, increased health problems, and developmental differences.“Our longstanding partnership with U.S. Hunger is one I and all of the HUNKS are proud to support,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.“We are more than a moving and junk hauling company, but a team of people who want to give back. U.S. Hunger is part of our greater mission to do good and support organizations that need our help.”Traditionally, U.S. Hunger receives a large uptick of requests in September when family finances are strained with other back to school expenses. The food assistance U.S. Hunger is able to provide to bridge the financial gap and help those in need get through the month is invaluable.“The reason we are able to continue to provide healthy, nutritious meals to kids and families is through the generosity of companies like College HUNKS,” said the CEO of U.S. Hunger Rick Whitted.“We thank not only the leadership at College HUNKS, but all of the team members across the country whose hard work has made a difference in the lives of so many.”In addition to U.S. Hunger, College HUNKS supports Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity ReStoreÒ, and programs that help survivors of domestic violence. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, College HUNKS works with local shelters to provide discounted or free-of-charge moves to help survivors relocate to a safer environment. Local franchise partners also support important area charities and other community initiatives, providing volunteer work around the U.S.For more than a decade, U.S. Hunger has activated more than 800,000 volunteers to distribute more than 160 million meals across the globe. It provides access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. To date, it has distributed meals in 53 countries and all of the U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

