Bandwidth To Livestream Next-Gen Universal Platform Launch Sept. 12 At 10:30 Am EDT, With Registration Now Open

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future of communications takes center stage at "Reverb24," a worldwide livestreamed event featuring new and upgraded technologies for enterprises to deliver seamless global experiences

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: ), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today opened free registration for "Reverb24," a worldwide livestream on Sept. 12 at 10:30 am EDT. This must-see event will showcase the launch of Bandwidth's next-generation Universal along with new technologies, capabilities and partnerships for enterprises to deliver seamless global experiences.

"Our next-generation Universal Platform is so powerful, versatile, and vital to generating business ROI for our customers, we're streaming the launch live for everyone around the world," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Co-Founder and CEO. "Reverb24 will be much more than an event-it's a nexus where our technology visionaries and innovative customers come together to showcase the future of cloud communications."

The Reverb24 livestream will feature:



Bandwidth's next-generation Universal Platform, with new features, upgraded capabilities and modernized global network services to make it easier than ever for enterprises to consolidate and expand into new markets,

New ways to automate workflows via APIs and new pre-built integrations in the Bandwidth Global Communications Cloud,

Cutting-edge use cases showcased by innovative Bandwidth customers and partners,

A revolutionary new way for customers to register and manage business text messaging campaigns,

Streamlined and automated capabilities within the Bandwidth Dashboard, making operations and management easier than ever before,

The future of Number Reputation Management from Bandwidth,

The future of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Rich Business Messaging (RBM) from Bandwidth, And much more!

Bandwidth invites everyone–from enterprise IT leaders and technical supervisors, to SaaS product managers and app developers–to secure their seat at the forefront of the cloud communications revolution by registering for Reverb24 at this link . A replay will also be available for those who register.

