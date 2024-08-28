Wonderbotz Recognized By Gartner®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Future is BOAT" according to Gartner in July 2024 Quick Answer: Beyond RPA, BPA and Low Code -The Future Is BOAT. The research defined the new Business Orchestration and Technologies market.

WonderBotz has long been a player in the Automation space and is taking its place in Business Orchestration with our ARIA . WonderBotz was mentioned as a Provider Example of Specialist digital workforce coordinators, by Gartner in March 2024 "GMs: Harness the Power of Process, AI and Data Orchestrators via Platform Software."

ARIA provides clients a smart Orchestration platform that makes AI and automation technology accessible and sustainable.

ARIA, a universal orchestrator, lets users centrally manage workflows across multiple Intelligent Automation and AI technologies, achieving improved SLA management, greater operational transparency, and simplified integration of third-party tools.

ARIA Universal Orchestrator

ARIA provides an orchestration layer for business automation and optimizes bot license utilization and performance. ARIA lets users centrally manage workflows across multiple IA and AI technologies, achieving improved SLA management, greater operational transparency, and simplified integration of third-party tools. A universal orchestrator is especially valuable to clients who want to maximize their existing automation investments while innovating with the latest AI tools.

"You no longer have to choose, settle and hope for the best. ARIA enables leaders to choose the intelligent automation capability that is best-for-need at hand, enabling unprecedented innovation and efficiency."

-Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz

WonderBotz deploys ARIA Universal Orchestrator with our Managed Service offering,

making automation and AI innovation accessible and affordable to new market segments, namely SMBs that were previously priced out of the BOAT market.

"We created ARIA to provide customers a smart Orchestration platform that makes AI and automation technology accessible and sustainable."

- Johnny Ramondino, President of INVOKE creators of ARIA

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, delivers AI-Powered Intelligent Automation through managed prebuilt solutions, Automation-as-a-Service , and custom development. With our help, organizations employ digital workers to drive productivity and create a competitive advantage. We bring technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards to every engagement, no matter what.

