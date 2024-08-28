(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virginia Cancer Specialists, named #1 physician practice in Virginia for cancer by Castle Connolly, which represents the top 7% of all practicing physicians nationwide, is devoted to fighting cancer and diseases

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, and an affiliate of The US Oncology Network, announced today they are proud to welcome medical oncologist Kevin Diasti, MD, to their physician team. Dr. Diasti will see patients in their Reston and Loudoun offices.

Kevin Diasti, MD, is a medical oncologist at Virginia Cancer Specialists. Dr. Diasti completed his bachelor's degree in international health from Georgetown University before earning his medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine where he received the Department of Hematology and Oncology award.

He completed his residency training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he was also awarded a certification in Value-Based Health Care Delivery and Quality Improvement from The Dartmouth Institute. He completed his fellowship at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Dr. Diasti is passionate about health equity, innovation, and improving the quality of care for cancer patients. He attended the NYU Stern School of Business where he specialized in healthcare administration and management.

He has presented his work in quality improvement and health equity at international conferences and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, traveling, playing tennis, and exploring local hiking trails.

"Dr. Diasti is a very welcome addition to our community. His zest for life and continuous learning, coupled with his unique compassion, inspires and lifts patients during this challenging time in their lives," shared Amit Sarma, MD, a medical oncologist and Castle Connolly Top Doc who sees patients in Virginia Cancer Specialists' Loudoun, VA , location.

"As an oncologist, I understand the profound impact that a cancer diagnosis has on every aspect of a patient and family's life. My care team and I look to our role as one that provides a foundation during these challenging times. It's my philosophy to approach a patient's cancer journey with a human-centered mindset to ensure that we provide support so that patients may continue living a happy and fulfilling life," shared Diasti.

"There are so many things that excite me about the field of oncology today. We are learning more and more every day about the intricacies of cancer at the smallest molecular level. We are also learning a lot more about how cancer interacts with our own bodies, and that's helping lead us to treatments that are more precise, more specific, have fewer side effects, and are more effective. With every patient, my goal is to bring these innovations directly to you. At Virginia Cancer Specialists, we are committed to providing these advanced treatments close to home, in a familiar and accessible setting." Kevin Diasti, MD, Virginia Cancer Specialists.

Patients may call 571.350.8400 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Diasti at the Reston or Loudoun, VA, office.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials , and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network . This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

