MSA Safety To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

On Wednesday, September 4, Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, will present at the 2024 Jefferies Industrials Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 30 minutes.

On Thursday, September 5, Lee McChesney will present at the 2024 Stifel London Industrials Summit. The discussion will begin at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 40 minutes.

On Wednesday, September 11, Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee McChesney will present at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference. The discussion will begin at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 30 minutes.

On Thursday, September 19, Lee McChesney will participate in the D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 90 days on MSA's Investor Relations website at .

