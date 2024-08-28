Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Emirati Women's Achievements And Contributions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - August 28, 2024:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library celebrated Emirati Women's Day by organising a musical performance and a special at the 'Al Khour Gallery'. The event aimed to highlight the contributions of Emirati women in arts and culture and their role in sparking a passion for reading and knowledge among the younger generations.

'Emirati women's contributions has exceeded expectations in all fields over the past years. They play a pivotal part in enhancing the UAE's regional and international presence, thanks to their outstanding contributions in education, science, arts, economics, and space, leading a renaissance of development and culture on all fronts. Emirati women are leaders and innovators capable of shaping a brighter tomorrow for future generations,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

'At Mohammed bin Rashid Library, we strive to support their journey by fostering their creativity and offering them opportunities to contribute to building a knowledge-based, developed society. The Library is committed to supporting the achievements of Emirati women through exhibitions and events that highlight their contributions and continuous role in shaping the future of the UAE,” he added.

Visitors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library were treated to an exceptional musical performance by the 'Angham Al Emarat' band, featuring a group of Emirati talents, including Khawla Saeed Al Aleeli, Hamda Majid AlRaeesi, Alya Mohamed AlShamsi, and Wod Ibrahim AlBairaq. The talented musicians gave an excellent performance of their own modern musical pieces, on a variety of instruments. Their performances reflected the depth of the national cultural heritage and was an embodiment of the UAE's creative spirit, adding an inspiring atmosphere for the audience.

Alongside the musical performance, the library organised an exhibition titled“Emirati Women: A Journey of Milestones and Inspiration,” which runs until 7 September. The exhibition focuses on the achievements and contributions of Emirati women in literature, culture, and society through a unique collection of Arabic and English books. It also features many leading works highlighting the experiences of prominent Emirati figures, including books by the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the inspirational role model for all Emirati women. Additionally, the exhibition displays numerous titles which reflect the creativity of leading Emirati female writers and poets, alongside topics related to the history of Emirati women and their role in society.

The exhibition highlighted a collection of books by several female Emirati authors, including Sheikha Al Nakhi, Rafia Ghubash, Raja Al Gurg, Fathiya Al Nemer, and Asma Al Zarouni. Their works have served as a rich source of inspiration and reflect the Emirati women's long journey towards excellence and creativity.

The event witnessed a large engagement from visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the Library's efforts in highlighting Emirati women's achievements and role in enriching the UAE's arts and culture scene.