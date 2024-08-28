Pomellato Unveils Contemporary New Iconica Designs, Celebrating Milanese Goldsmithing Excellence

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pomellato is proud to announce the launch of the latest pieces in the ICONICA collection, featuring rose and diamond designs that pay homage to the Maison's Milanese goldsmithing heritage.

The story of ICONICA began with a simple, yet revolutionary idea: to create a ring that embodies the essence of Pomellato's design philosophy.

Drawing inspiration from this iconic ring's soft, sensual curves, Pomellato has elevated ICONICA's timeless elegance with rings in three distinctive widths and a luxurious new thickness, ensuring a perfect fit. The collection also introduces two wearable pendants adorned with diamonds, as well as an all-gold necklace and bracelet showcasing Pomellato's signature chain designs.

Each ICONICA jewel is a testament to the skill and artistry of Pomellato's master craftsmen, who have honed their expertise over generations at Casa Pomellato. Their unwavering dedication to their craft is evident in the clean lines and rounded, sculptural forms that define the collection's unique character.

The rose gold rings are available with diamond accents, offering versatile options for creating ring stacks. In line with Pomellato's unconventional approach, the diamonds are either set in an irregular pav pattern or flush with the gold surface. The flush mount technique, a nod to the Maison's innovative spirit, involves carving recessed settings into the gold, shaped like marquise, princess, drop, and trilliant diamond cuts, or in the form of a star, creating an intriguing 'trompe l'oeil' effect.

The collection's pendants exude an air of informality and ease, with rounded designs suspended from the chain by two gold wire loops, held together by a diamond-set band. The plain gold version features a diamond pav on the wires and band, while the more opulent variant showcases additional diamonds set into the pendant itself.

These pieces infuse everyday luxury with a sense of effortless elegance. Completing the new ICONICA offerings are an all-gold necklace and bracelet that celebrate Pomellato's mastery of chain design, featuring different sequences of links and vertical gold loops for a sense of spontaneity and movement.

The latest ICONICA designs highlight the enduring commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and the empowerment of women of Pomellato. Each piece embodies the timeless elegance and effortless style that have become the hallmarks of the Maison.