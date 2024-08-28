Findhelp And LBJ School Of Public Affairs Launch Series Of Video Podcasts On Fixing The Social Safety Net

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin is teaming up with Findhelp for season 3 of the "American Compassion" podcast.

Findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray will join Prof. Maninder 'Mini' Kahlon, Isha Deselle, and Dr. Pritesh Gandhi in first episode on Sept. 18

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, a leading social care software company dedicated to connecting all people in need and the programs that serve them, and the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin will host a video podcast series focused on fixing the social safety net, with the first episode being recorded live on September 18.

The newest season of "American Compassion: The Safety Net Podcast " will feature four episodes – two this fall and two next spring - filmed in front of a live audience at the LBJ School's Bass Lecture Hall. The panel discussions will address one of the most pressing issues of our time: fixing the broken social safety net.

What are the origins of America's social safety net? How has the past shaped the system that we have today? What would society look like if we modernized the safety net? How can technology and better information improve social care outcomes for Americans? These are just some of the questions that will be explored during the newest season of the series.

The first two seasons of American Compassion dove into the history behind the safety net, from FDR's New Deal to LBJ's Great Society. Host Rebecca McInroy spoke with prominent historians like Robert Caro, H.W. Brands, and Mark Updegrove to explore the origins of foundational government programs which still exist today. She'll return to the series as host and moderator, bringing more than 20 years of experience in journalism and public radio.

"I'm thrilled to discuss the shaping of a robust, comprehensive safety net for the 21st century with some of the most thoughtful, innovative, energetic minds in America," McInroy said. "From librarians, nurses, and data scientists to tech giants, policymakers, and business leaders, these are the voices that will help us imagine a future where all Americans thrive."

The first episode, titled "The Broken U.S. Safety Net," will be filmed on Sept. 18, 2024, from noon to 1:30pm Central and will take a big picture look at the modern safety net. The episode will feature a conversation between Findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray, Professor Maninder "Mini" Kahlon of Dell Medical School, Turning Point Center Founder Isha Deselle, and Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, Chief Community Health Officer for Walmart.

Findhelp aims to help fix the social safety net by using technology and data to deliver social care services to individuals in need with speed, efficiency, and dignity. The company addresses the problem of information asymmetry that plagues healthcare, government, education, and other organizations in the social care sector, where people often lack awareness of and access to community services.

"As an alum of the LBJ School of Public Affairs (Class of '04), this initiative has special meaning," said Findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray. "Throughout this series, we hope to foster compelling conversations with policymakers, stakeholders, and industry experts to broaden our understanding and provide solutions. We'll debate policy, brainstorm new ideas, and envision the future of social care in the U.S. LBJ always knew that the Great Society legislation wasn't perfect. With the benefit of time, and advances in technology, we hope ideas debated here can be implemented to improve the lives of others."

Founded in 1970, the LBJ School of Public Affairs is America's preeminent educational institute for training leaders and improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement.

"As UT's hub for policy leadership, the LBJ School has a powerful tradition of convening both the UT and greater Austin communities for dialogue on issues of policy importance," said JR DeShazo, Dean of the LBJ School. "I'm delighted that Erine Gray, one of our very own LBJ graduates, has chosen to partner with the school to bring our community important programing on social policy."

The podcast series will feature experts from academia, the public and private sectors, and practitioners who are innovating America's social safety net.

Erine Gray

has dedicated his career to advocating for the underserved. He founded Findhelp in 2010 and leads the company's vision. Erine is a 2019 TED Senior Fellow and has deep expertise in eligibility programs for public healthcare services. Prior to starting Findhelp, he helped the Texas Health and Human Services Commission streamline their public benefits enrollment process.

Maninder "Mini" Kahlon

is an associate professor in the University of Texas-Austin Dell Medical School's Department of Population Health and was Dell Medical School's founding vice dean of the health ecosystem. Her translational lab, Factor Health, identifies opportunities to rapidly improve health through programs embedded in people's lives, outside the clinic, testing them through community-based trials.

Isha Deselle

is the founder of Turning Point Center in Houston, an independent, nonprofit organization that offers food, shelter, and other rehabilitative services. Their mission is to meet the physical and emotional needs of a neglected segment of society:

underprivileged individuals aged 50 and above who are unable to provide safe and adequate living conditions for themselves.

Dr. Pritesh Gandhi

is the Chief Community Health Officer of Walmart, where he leads a diverse portfolio across digital health programs, community health workers, and behavioral health to improve health outcomes for Walmart customers. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and as principal advisor to the DHS Secretary and senior leadership on medical and public health issues related to natural disasters, border health, pandemic response, acts of terrorism, and other man-made disasters.

The series will include a total of four episodes. Dates and topics are:

Sept. 18, 2024: The Broken U.S. Safety Net. We take a big picture look at the modern safety net - how did we get here, what's broken, and what are the biggest challenges standing in the way of Americans who need help?

Nov. 13, 2024:

What Happens Now? After the results of the US presidential election, we explore what the outcome means for social care and the future of the safety net - for the next four years, at least.

Feb. 12, 2025:

Social Care in the Digital Age:

Given the flaws in the safety net and the political realities that exist in 2025, we explore how we can modernize the system, and discuss the roles played by AI, health insurance companies, and social determinants of health tech.

March 26, 2025:

Who's Doing It Best? As we continue to examine ways to improve America's safety net, we look for those who are innovating to create modern solutions.

"American Compassion: The Safety Net Podcast" series will be free and open to the public and the media – register to attend in person.

About Findhelp:

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

About the LBJ School of Public Affairs:

The Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs is committed to improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement.

President Lyndon B. Johnson and Mrs. Lady Bird Johnson, in 1965, came to an agreement with The University of Texas' president and Board of Regents to establish the LBJ Library and Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Today, LBJ School's more than 4,700 alumni across the nation and the globe are making a difference. As leaders in local, state, national and international government, nonprofits and the corporate sector, as well as in think tanks and academia, these alumni reflect the LBJ School's success in preparing generations of thoughtful leaders and scholars.

