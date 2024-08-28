Harperdb Welcomes Former Couchbase CEO, Bob Wiederhold, As Executive Chairman

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HarperDB, the leading Distributed Systems platform, today announced the appointment of Bob Wiederhold to its Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. Wiederhold brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to HarperDB," said Stephen Goldberg, CEO of HarperDB. "We as a team are all tremendously excited to learn from Bob. He brings a wealth of experience and we believe his leadership will be invaluable as HarperDB experiences its next phase of growth."
Wiederhold is a seasoned technology executive with a 25-year track record of scaling early-stage companies into market leaders. He brings deep expertise in the infrastructure software sector, particularly databases, and has a proven ability to build and execute successful go-to-market strategies.
As CEO of Couchbase for seven years, Wiederhold led the company to become a prominent NoSQL database provider. His experience also includes executive roles at Pinecone, Alluxio, The Fanfare Group, and Transitive, which IBM acquired.
"I'm thrilled to be joining an early-stage company with a great lineup of successful customers," said Wiederhold.
"HarperDB is poised to grow very quickly in a huge market. HarperDB, in many respects, is a wildly successful company that few people have heard about."
Wiederhold's appointment as Executive Chairman comes at a time of significant growth for the company. With his guidance, HarperDB is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the database and application development market.
About HarperDB
HarperDB eliminates the complexity typically synonymous with distributed services by combining an ultra-fast document-style data store, in-memory cache, real-time message broker, and application components into a single distributed technology. When clustered and geo-distributed, HarperDB nodes instantly synchronize data to deliver a horizontally scalable Service Fabric, ensuring low-latency in-region responses for clients worldwide. In addition to massive cost savings at scale, HarperDB's REST, GraphQL, and real-time interfaces make light work of servicing frontend requirements. Visit for more information.
