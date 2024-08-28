Glia Launches Channelless® AI-Powered Interactions For Financial Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Glia Cortex extends powerful insights, automated workflows, and personalized self-service across digital and call center customer interactions

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in Unified Interaction Management for institutions, has extended the powerful capabilities of its Responsible AI solution, Glia Cortex , into Glia Call Center . Expanding Glia Cortex across digital and voice customer interactions creates a seamless, ChannelLess® experience for consumers no matter how they wish to connect with their bank, credit union, or insurance company.

With Glia, financial institutions break free from the constraints of legacy contact centers solutions and deliver frictionless customer interactions across the entire support ecosystem.



Customers are able to fully resolve their needs faster with native virtual agents designed specifically for financial institutions. Customer service representatives save time and effort through automated workflows, including automated dispositioning, wrap-up surveys, interaction notes, transfer summaries, and AI-suggested responses for voice and digital interactions through Agent Assist.

"Integrating AI into contact centers is no longer optional to meet customer expectations, but rather a strategic imperative," says Jay Choi, chief product officer at Glia. "Glia's ChannelLess® platform combines a best-in-class virtual assistant, purpose-built for financial services that gives customers helpful and relevant responses; back-end AI tools to help agents deliver more responsive and personalized service to customers; and a powerful data analysis tool for managers looking to find new ways to drive efficiency, performance, and increase the value delivered by the contact center."

This launch adds new Glia Cortex capabilities that create free-flowing digital and phone interactions–shedding the weight of traditional siloed channels. These ChannelLess® features include:



Transfer Summary: Reduces Average Handle Time (AHT) by an average of 30 seconds by automatically summarizing conversation threads during transfers, either from an AI assistant or a human agent. This boosts agent productivity and ensures a warm transfer every time, improving the overall customer experience.

Interaction Wrap-Up: Saves an average of 90 seconds of agent time per interaction and automates responses to customized surveys that can follow any type of interaction, using a secure and compliant AI model. This automation significantly improves productivity and answer consistency, reduces training and onboarding time, and enhances compliance. Manager AI Support: Reduces AHT and enables managers to provide more targeted, valuable coaching. Managers can use Glia Cortex to extract critical insights from interactions by simply asking questions in natural language.

"We've been using Glia's new Cortex Agent and Manager AI features in our contact center and it has changed our experience in coaching, quality assurance, and member interactions. We are impressed with our newfound powers of instant insights, efficient call analysis, and enhanced team performance, resulting in substantially improved member care and operational effectiveness," said Adam Goetzke, director of customer experience at Heritage Federal Credit Union. "From the agent, to the supervisor, to me as a director, it's substantially improving our ability to interact with members and provide them with quality care."

This launch is the latest in Glia's constant innovation drumbeat, including the introduction of Responsible AI for financial services, and announcement of Unified Interaction Management to challenge the CCaaS paradigm . Learn more at glia .

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management-redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a

Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM company for a third year in a row and a

Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia .

SOURCE Glia