Conduit Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CDT ) (“Conduit” or the“Company”), today announced it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, being held September 9-11, 2024. Dr. David Tapolczay, Founder and CEO of Conduit, will give a virtual presentation available on-demand starting on September 9th at 7:00 am ET/12:00 pm BST. Dr. Tapolczay will also be available for in-person, one-on-one investor meetings throughout the being held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York City.

To view Dr. Tapolczay's presentation, please use the following link to register via H.C. Wainwright's website ( ). A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Company Events section of the Company's website at ( ).

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a multi-asset, clinical stage, disease-agnostic life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets and then seeks an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

