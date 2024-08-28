World Of Good Brands Unveils Rebrand For Travel Site Only In Your State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rebrand Features Elevated Brand Design and Editorially Curated AI Features

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only In Your State , the most comprehensive local and discovery resource across the United States, today announced its launch into the next phase of its brand journey. Only In Your State is unveiling a reimagined website, new product features, and designed to make exploration across the United States as actionable and accessible as possible. Powering a new era of spontaneity in travel, Only In Your State uses its state-specific channels to prove the most memorable adventures happen in the detours.



Founded in 2015 as a standalone Facebook page, Only In Your State has become a Comscore Top 10 Travel & Information site and built a massive network of followers celebrating the beauty that exists throughout the country. With a platform built on the magic of the detour fueled by on-the-ground local experts, Only In Your State's expertise spans every city, state, town, backroad, and byway across the United States.

Launching today, Only In Explorer helps inspire more local adventures with an AI-powered map tool built into the homepage. Leveraging Only In Your State's deep archive of editor-backed content, this searchable map makes it easy to find an editor-approved Only In Your State recommendation nearby. This gives users a deeper sense of what's near them for split-second decision making and allows them to easily navigate to the destination with driving directions.

Also launching this fall, Only In Dashboard is an interactive itinerary generator that allows users to create custom road trip routes based on region and interests, sourced from Only In Your State's deep archive of editor-backed articles. Readers enter in a series of inputs – i.e. starting location, ending location, interests, seasonality – in order to receive a custom AI-generated itinerary leveraging Only In Your State editor recommendations.

Planned for later this year, Only In Routes will serve up editor-curated, drivable itineraries with multiple stops and an emphasis on detours along the way, synced to an embedded map within an article. As readers scroll through the article, each relevant stop on the Route will be highlighted on the map.

New programming coming to Only In Your State this fall includes:



Destination Detour : A celebration of the incredible remote destinations around the U.S. that are not reachable by car but are worth every step of the journey - whether that includes a seaplane, a mule, or the hike of a lifetime.

Greetings From... : A guest-editor-led series where notable figures from states across the country share itineraries for the ultimate 48 hours spent in their hometowns.

Rumor Has It : An exploration of the local rumors – both fact and fiction – that make small towns across the country so unique, as told by expert locals. Backroad Bites : Your wallet-friendly culinary itinerary of unforgettable, iconic bites that tell the stories of regional specialties and the local legends who create them.

“Only In Your State has a strong history of finding the most unique hidden gems in America,” said Lindsey Abramo, CEO of World of Good Brands, parent company of Only In Your State.“The new tools we've developed include expert-backed, editor expertise layered with AI, helping readers chart the course through roads less traveled, from national parks to local diners. This allows readers to eliminate the strains of trip planning and instead spend more time connecting with friends and family and the locations they've set out to explore. For marketers, we're proud to offer new and innovative product features to reach national audiences on a local level.”

The reimagined Only In Your State website runs on Zenith: a new, proprietary front-end framework built atop Wordpress VIP. This state-of-the-art platform leverages the latest technology to ensure exceptional performance and flexibility in design that harmonizes brand identity with standardization across the network. Zenith will soon power all premium websites within World of Good Brands, delivering a consistent and optimized user experience throughout the network and standardizing advertising products across all properties, resulting in greater reach and more impactful results for partners.

To start planning your next adventure, visit .

About Only In Your State

Founded in 2015 as a local Facebook page in Ohio, Only In Your State is an inclusive and accessible local travel and discovery resource highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country's 50 distinctive states. Only In Your State has grown to a national network by celebrating the beauty that exists within state lines, no matter which part of the country you live in. The brand's unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. Only In Your State represents a local-to-national mosaic of 50+ state-specific communities, brought together to create one powerful ecosystem for travel and exploration. Only In Your State is operated by World of Good Brands. For more information, visit .

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Only In Your State , and House of Good . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

...