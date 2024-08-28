Orby And Databricks Partner To Revolutionize Generative AI Automation For The Enterprise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orby AI (Orby), a trailblazer in generative AI solutions for the enterprise, today announced that it has partnered with Databricks , the Data and AI company, to empower a new era of enterprise powered by the industry's first Large Action Model (LAM) from Orby.



Orby has now joined Databricks' Built On Partner Program and is leveraging Databricks Mosaic AI to pretrain, build, deploy and monitor its innovative Large Action Model, ActIO , a deep model able to interpret actions and perform complex tasks based on user inputs.

“As the demand for data intelligence increases, Orby's AI innovations are a real game changer in enabling enterprise automations that require truly cognizant reasoning,” said Naveen Rao, VP of Generative AI at Databricks.



“Orby's unique LAM approach gives organizations the ability to complete tasks with increasing complexity and variability, easily automating complex tasks that, until now, just hasn't been possible or practical,” Rao concluded.

LARGE ACTION MODEL TAKING CENTER STAGE

Unlike conventional Large Language Model (LLMs) approaches, which focus on interpreting language and generating responses, Orby's unique Large Action Model (LAM), observes actions to automate tasks and make decisions.

Orby's LAM simply observes a user at work, learns what can be automated, and creates the actions to implement it. Users then approve the process and can modify the actions at any time, this allows continuous improvement as Orby learns more.

Making generative AI truly useful for the enterprise requires incredible amounts of variable inputs to enable rapid contextual reasoning. Today's open source and proprietary LLMs are trained on massive amounts of data, but of only one modality: language. Other multimodal models may allow for variable inputs but lack the complex planning and visual grounding capabilities necessary to translate these inputs into enterprise-ready actions that reason, adjust, continuously learn and improve. Large Action Models are uniquely suited to empower enterprise efficiency, but first must be trained on massive amounts of data across multiple modalities.

“Databricks Mosaic AI makes it possible to build a multimodal training pipeline at a scale that is essential for delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy and stability,” said Will Lu, Co-Founder and CTO of Orby.

About ORBY AI

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Orby AI is fundamentally transforming the way enterprise teams perform, delivering the only enterprise automation platform that leverages purpose-built generative AI to deliver unprecedented automations of any complexity - at scale - without the costly and cumbersome processes required by legacy systems. Founded by AI experts and engineers formerly at Google and UiPath, Orby AI has raised $35 million in financing from premier investment firms including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Pear Venture Capital, WndrCo and Wing VC. Learn more at Orby.ai

