Vor Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare conference
1x1 Investor Meetings: Friday, September 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 7:55am ET
Location: New York, NY
Chardan's 8 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, September 30, 2024, at 4:30pm ET
Location: New York, NY
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: .
Contact:
Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
...
