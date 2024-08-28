Keros Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, (“Keros” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros' Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the following healthcare conferences:

22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Date and Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time

Link: Format: Fireside Chat Presentation



2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference



Date and Time: Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time

Link: Format: Fireside Chat Presentation



2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference



Date and Time: Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Link: Format: Fireside Chat Presentation



For each presentation, an archived replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the Keros website at for up to 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. The Company is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros' lead product candidate, elritercept (KER-050), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' second product candidate, cibotercept (KER-012), is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros' third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Investor Contact:

Justin Frantz

...

617-221-6042