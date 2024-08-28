FTC Solar To Participate At RE+ Event September 9-12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, is pleased to announce its participation at the RE+ 20th solar event in Anaheim, California from September 9-12, 2024. At the event, the company will sponsor a public lounge area, offer one-on-one meeting opportunities, and showcase its Pioneer 1P product line.



FTC Solar's Pioneer 1P tracker embodies the essence of this year's RE+ event theme, "Renewing What's Possible," by setting new standards for constructability and performance in solar tracking technology. Designed with a focus on intuitive, safe, and efficient assembly, the Pioneer 1P tracker seamlessly integrates innovative engineering to deliver both lower costs and the fastest installation speeds. Constructability at FTC Solar goes beyond rapid assembly; it's about ensuring real-time quality and operational reliability across diverse terrains and weather conditions. Some of the key features of the Pioneer 1P tracker that make it highly constructible and cost-effective, helping to lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for solar projects, include:

1. Fast and Cost-Effective Installation:



Quick Setup : Fast and secure module positioning and cinch clips cut labor time and costs.

Simplified Assembly : Fewer parts and fasteners speed up installation. Lower Costs : Zero-degree stow reduces pile depth, pile count, material use and labor cost.



2. Adaptable for Any Terrain or Weather:



Terrain Flexibility : High slope tolerance minimizes grading. Weather Ready : Automated systems maintain output in all conditions.

3. Reliable Energy Production:



Continuous Output : Zero-degree stow reduces downtime in high winds. Durable Design : 360° protection ensures long-lasting performance.

EPCs and developers are testifying that Pioneer is the fastest, easiest, and safest tracker to install and operate.“With my 20 years' experience in the renewable energy industry, I can see with FTC we can build these (Pioneer trackers) faster with less manpower. Working with FTC allows me as a supervisor to spend less time training. It's a super simple system to teach and make sure it's being installed correctly,” said Brad Dickinson, Construction Superintendent at a large solar project developer in a testimonial video .

Yann Brandt, FTC's CEO commented, "FTC Solar continues to set the standard for safe, rapid installation in an industry where innovation is no longer a choice but a necessity. As we gear up for RE+, our team is excited to showcase how our cutting-edge solutions not only meet but exceed the demands of today's solar projects, driving the industry forward with unmatched efficiency and reliability."

Special Presentation on Zero Degree Stow Technology

Join Tyler Watson, Head of Project Engineering at FTC Solar, for a special presentation on 'Zero Degree Stow – A Differentiated Approach for Wind Stability' on Wednesday, September 11, at the Smart Manufacturer and Logistics Theater, Booth #N93050 North Hall, Level 2, Anaheim Convention Center.

Schedule a one-on-one meeting with our team to discuss how our cutting-edge Pioneer 1P tracker and other innovative solutions can optimize your solar projects: RE+ 2024

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: ...