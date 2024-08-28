Award-Winning Media And Creator Company Underknown Acquires “Animalogic” From Blue Ant Media

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webby-award-winning digital-first company Underknown announces today it has purchased the popular YouTube channel“Animalogic” from international production studio, rights business and operator, Blue Ant Media.



The sees“Animalogic” join the Underknown suite of channels which includes the popular shows: What If, Aperture, and How to Survive. This deal marks the second acquisition in three years for Underknown as they expand their portfolio of brands.

The popular video producer now has over 15 Million YouTube followers, and“Animalogic” joins Underknown's continuously-growing brand portfolio of shows focused on science and the humanities. The acquisition will see Underknown expand to over 90+ channels across Youtube, Snapchat, Tiktok and Meta Platforms.

“Examining the nature of the beast” since 2014,“Animalogic” is one of the most credible and successful digital-first nature and education channels on the internet. All content is hosted by one of five inspiring female scientists who make facts about everything from dandelions to dinosaurs unforgettable.

With over 80 million monthly active viewers and over 75 million subscribers across platforms, Underknown is one of the top 3 largest factual producers in the digital media space, producing content in 10 languages.

“Expanding our content themes into covering the exciting world of animals and plants is exciting to Underknown as we work towards our goal of educating the world about science and the humanities,” said Underknown CEO and Co-Founder Steve Hulford. He continued,“We have been big fans of“Animalogic” for many years. It is hard to find good brands to buy on YouTube in the factual space, and we think what Blue Ant Media has built is one of the best.”

“Animalogic is a leading digital-first channel, celebrated for making nature, science and education inclusive on social media and video platforms. Building this brand from scratch with our in-house creatives, and brilliant female scientists, has been a source of pride and inspiration for our team at Blue Ant Media. We are confident its next chapter at Underknown, an award-winning content company with a roster of established digital brands, will elevate Animalogic even further,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media.

About Underknown:

Underknown is an award-winning media and creator company that specializes in creating short-form web series for social video platforms. Underknown's mission is to create fun, engaging and educational content that educates the world about science and the humanities. Underknown is a Toronto-based global multiplatform digital video company. Underknown.com | Linkedin

About Blue Ant Media:

Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international production studio and rights business and channel operator. The company's studio creates and distributes a premium slate of programming, in all content genres, for streaming and broadcasting platforms around the world. Blue Ant Media also operates free streaming and pay TV channels under several media brands internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, Drag Race Universe, Total Crime, Declassified, Love Pets and Love Drama. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with six international offices in Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, London, Washington and Sydney. Twitter | Instagram 丨LinkedIn

