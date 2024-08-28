Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Markets To 2030: Infant Formula Applications Will Account For $444 Million Of Total Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) is estimated at US$236.1 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$565.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Infant Formula Application segment, which is expected to reach US$444 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.9%. The Functional Food & Beverage Application segment is also set to grow at 17.1% CAGR over the next 7 years. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $61.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.2% CAGR to reach $137.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

BASF SE

Dextra Laboratories Limited

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Elicityl SA

Glycom A/S

Glycosyn LLC

Inbiose

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Medolac Laboratories

Nestle Health Science ZuChem, Inc. MarketGlass Platform

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $236.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $565.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

