Automated Sortation System Market To Reach $13.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The automated sortation system is anticipated to grow owing to the need for streamlining inventory and processing operations. These systems assist to optimize workforce, machinery, and technological resources. Automated sortation systems are efficient for transferring goods between different conveyor lines. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automated Sortation System Market by Equipment (Case Sorters, Pop-Up Wheel Sorter, Pivoting Arm Sorter and Others), End Use (Retail and E-commerce, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Air Cargo and Others), Sorting Type (Linear Sortation, Loop Sortation and Pusher Sortation Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the automated sortation system market was valued at $6.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth Automated sorting systems play a crucial role in the efficient sortation process of packages and parcels within distribution and e-Commerce fulfillment centers. These advanced systems, such as conveyor and sortation systems, facilitate the seamless movement of products from one area of a facility to another. In addition, they effectively segregate products destined for specific lanes that are linked to outbound destinations. Automated sorting systems play a crucial role in organizing a wide range of products, including consumer goods, luggage, mail, and parcels. These systems rely on multiple categories such as destination, color, and product type to efficiently sort the items. In the case of recyclable plastics, automated sorting systems utilize detection systems or a combination of them to identify different types of plastics that can be recycled. Owing to their effectiveness, these automated recycling sorting systems are widely adopted to handle a significant volume of plastics for recycling purposes.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.9 billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Equipment, End Use, Sorting Type, and Region Drivers Increase in the application of automated sortation systems Increase in growth in the logistics sector Growth of E-commerce Sector Opportunities Growth of advances in technology Restraint High initial investment

The Case Sorters segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on equipment, the case sorters segment held the highest market share in 2023. Companies can improve operational efficiency and significantly cut down on labor costs related to manual sorting by streamlining the sorting process. In addition, these systems are highly adaptable, allowing businesses to smoothly adjust to fluctuating order volumes without sacrificing efficiency. In the fiercely competitive e-commerce market, the implementation of automated sorting systems, such as case sorters, is crucial for companies aiming to stay ahead.

The retail and e-commerce segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the retail and e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2023. The ever-changing requirements of industries such as e-commerce, retail, and logistics require the use of linear sortation systems. The increase in number of individuals using the internet, combined with the ease of online shopping, has led to a rise in the volume of items purchased online. This sector is expected to maintain a significant market share in the upcoming years, as the online shopper base continues to expand each year.

The Linear Sortation segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on sorting type, the linear sortation segment held the highest market share in 2023. The ability to handle high volumes of items quickly and efficiently is a crucial factor driving the adoption of these systems. Linear sorters are specifically designed to excel in environments where speed and throughput are of utmost importance, such as distribution centers and fulfillment warehouses. With the capability to process thousands of items per hour, these systems enable businesses to meet the growing consumer demand for fast delivery times and optimize their supply chain operations.

The North America region maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2023. North American companies have been at the forefront of incorporating advanced sensors and vision systems into automated sortation systems. These cutting-edge technologies allow for real-time tracking, identification, and verification of items, resulting in reduced errors and a smooth flow throughout the sorting process. Items can be identified based on their shape, size, and barcode information, thereby improving operational efficiency and reliability by utilizing high-resolution cameras and AI algorithms. Moreover, integrated software platforms enable seamless communication between automated sortation systems and other warehouse functions, including inventory management and order processing. In addition, cloud-based solutions facilitate remote monitoring and optimization of sortation operations, providing enhanced flexibility and scalability.

Players: -

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

BEUMER GROUP

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Intelligrated

Interroll Group

KNAPP AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens

TGW Logistics Group

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automated sortation system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



