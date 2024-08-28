Over 40 Injured After Wall Collapses In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Aug 28 (IANS) Over 40 persons sustained injuries after a wall collapsed in the Punpun locality of Patna in Bihar during a religious program on Wednesday.

An official said that the local community quickly responded, transporting the to the primary centres in Punpun. Several individuals sustained serious injuries and have since been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment.

“Many people have been injured due to the wall collapse during worship in Punpun. We have rescued all injured persons and they are being treated,” said DSP Pallavi Kumari of Punpun.

She said that the accident took place during a routine prayer.“A gathering was taking place at the home of Ramdayal Prasad when an old and dilapidated wall gave way, collapsing on more than 40 people seated behind it. The majority of those injured were women,” she said.

Ritesh Kumar Patel, President of Punpun Nagar Panchayat, said:“We received information that a religious organisation was conducting a prayer in Shripalpur village during which a wall collapsed. All the injured have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.”

The incident caused widespread panic and upon receiving news, local police and villagers quickly rushed to the location for the rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Punpun hospital using any available means, including, rickshaws, tempos, and motorcycles.

The Punpun area is currently in a state of chaos. The administration has yet to provide the actual number of victims regarding the incident.