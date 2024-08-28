عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Freezes 10Bln Euro- Deal With France Following Durov's Arrest

UAE Freezes 10Bln Euro- Deal With France Following Durov's Arrest


8/28/2024 8:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Arab Emirates has completely frozen the implementation of a €10 billion contract to purchase 80 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from France following the arrest of Pavel Durov.

Azernews reports that the information has been published on social media.

Recall that Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire founder and owner of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris shortly after landing on a private jet late on Saturday and placed in custody.

The arrest of the 39-year-old technology billionaire prompted on Sunday a warning from Moscow to Paris that he should be accorded his rights and criticism from X owner Elon Musk who said that free speech in Europe was under attack, according to Reuters.

MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108610429


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search