UAE Freezes 10Bln Euro- Deal With France Following Durov's Arrest
Date
8/28/2024 8:11:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United Arab Emirates has completely frozen the
implementation of a €10 billion contract to purchase 80 Dassault
Rafale fighter jets from France following the arrest of Pavel
Durov.
Azernews reports that the information has been published on
social media.
Recall that Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire founder
and owner of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested at Le Bourget
airport outside Paris shortly after landing on a private jet late
on Saturday and placed in custody.
The arrest of the 39-year-old technology billionaire prompted on
Sunday a warning from Moscow to Paris that he should be accorded
his rights and criticism from X owner Elon Musk who said that free
speech in Europe was under attack, according to Reuters.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108610429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.